Gething under fire after defending cuts that could lead to National Museum closure

Vaughan Gething has been criticised for defending funding cuts that could lead to the closure of the National Museum in Cardiff and the loss of at least 90 jobs.

Mr Gething made the comments at his first press conference since becoming First Minister, which was held at Coleg Gwent’s campus in Ebbw Vale on Monday.

During questioning from journalists, Mr Gething was asked about comments by Jane Richardson, the chief executive of Museum Wales, who warned that the National Museum Cardiff could close and at least 90 jobs could be lost following cuts.

He replied: “I think this neatly highlights when we’re talking about priorities and the reality of our budgets after more than a decade of austerity.

“When we set out in our budget our priorities, that we’d prioritise health and social care, and local government, that meant there were much more difficult choices to make across the range of the government.”

Public funding

Mr Gething said there were “difficult choices to make” across any area that had public funding.

“If the NHS really is our priority, and we’re going to invest in it, you can’t have that as a consequence free for every other area of public life,” he continued.

“We’ve set out that there would be reductions in some areas, and that’s painful and difficult. The museum is just one of those, there are many, many others.

“I don’t celebrate having to make those choices but I can’t be honest with the people of Wales about having priorities if we aren’t prepared to make choices around those.

“It really does highlight the need to have a different settlement at a UK level.”

National memory

Reacting to Mr Gething’s comments, Plaid Cymru warned that unless the Welsh Government take urgent action to get to grips with the crisis facing the culture sector, Wales is at risk of losing its national memory.

Highlighting cuts to the Welsh Government’s budget for 2024-25 which saw Amgueddfa Cymru, the National Library for Wales and the Royal Commission all face a 10.5% cut, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Culture, Heledd Fychan said: “The Labour Welsh Government just don’t get culture.

“While they’re happy to pose for a picture outside one of Wales’ national museums or benefit from invites to exhibits, the reality is that 25 years of Labour rule has seen our culture and heritage institutions cut to the bone.

“As a result, we’re now seeing job losses, museums potentially closing, and national collections at risk. Despite ample warnings from the sector, the Labour Welsh Government choose to look the other way every single time and even defend their actions.”

Ms Fychan also accused Labour Leader Keir Starmer of hypocrisy after he promised delegates at the Labour Creative Conference last month that he would “‘end the war on culture” arguing that that culture is “not just nice to have” and is essential for economic growth.

She added: “The irony is that while Starmer pleads that a UK Labour Government will end the war on culture – their track record in Wales says the opposite.

“The new Cabinet Secretary for Culture must fully grasp the seriousness of the situation and take urgent action to safeguard our national collections, and the workforce that cares for them. A country so rich in its history, heritage and culture cannot risk losing its national memory.”

Tom Giffard MS, Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, described news of the cuts as “concerning not just for the individuals who will be impacted, but for all of us.”

He added: “Disproportionate funding cuts are putting the preservation of our shared heritage at risk, while the Labour Welsh Government prioritises money for more politicians.

“The Labour Welsh Government should scrap its vanity projects and use those funds to protect our cultural history.”

£4.5 million reduction

On Sunday, Ms Richardson told BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement programme that Museum Wales is facing a £4.5 million reduction in its budget.

She said National Museum Cardiff – one of seven sites managed by the organisation – could be forced to close if more funding could not be secured.

Museum Wales has had a £3 million reduction in its grant but has a year-on-year deficit of £1.5 million, meaning a total deficit of £4.5 million by the end of March.

“Unless we’re able to secure more funding for that building that will have to close,” Ms Richardson told the BBC.

“When you have water coming through and failing electrics, there is a question hanging over the future of that building anyway.”

She said the building required “urgent critical work” to remain open to the public.

