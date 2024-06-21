Gething’s controversial donor faces tax probe

Martin Shipton

A major TV investigation has revealed that the controversial businessman whose company donated £200k to Vaughan Gething is under suspicion for potential tax evasion.

It has been alleged that another of David Neal’s firms has been wrongly characterising the kind of waste it has been dumping at a Pembrokeshire landfill site.

If that proves to be the case, it would mean that Mr Gething was in effect able to win the Welsh Labour leadership election thanks to money that should have been paid to the Welsh Government in landfill disposals tax.

The Channel 4 Dispatches programme, broadcast at 8pm on Friday June 21, explains how there is a considerable difference between the tax payable for dumping inert waste in landfill sites – around £3 per tonne – from other kinds of waste, where the tax is more than £100 per tonne.

“Mischaracterising” waste can therefore save businesses considerable amounts of money.

Since NationCymru revealed the £200k donations from Mr Neal’s Dauson Environmental Group in February, Mr Gething has been criticised for making a huge error of judgement in accepting such a large amount of cash from a man who had two suspended prison sentences imposed on him for dumping toxic sludge in the Gwent Levels protected landscape.

The programme’s new revelations will intensify the pressure on Mr Gething, who lost a motion of no confidence in the Senedd earlier this month, but has refused to resign.

The collection of landfill tax was devolved to Wales in 2018.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Revenue Authority, which collects tax on behalf of the Welsh Government, said: “The Welsh Revenue Authority has a range of powers to ensure that landfill site operators pay the right amount of tax. How and when these are used would depend on the circumstances of the issue. We work with a network of partners such as Natural Resources Wales and law enforcement agencies to share information.”

In Rubbish Tip Britain Dispatches investigates:

* Allegations that a major Welsh waste company was dumping recycling at a Pembrokeshire landfill, unsorted

* Levels of Hydrogen Sulphide in area surrounding Pembrokeshire landfill which have broached safe levels stipulated by World Health Organisation

* An Environment Agency report revealing potential miscategorisation of waste to evade tax at landfills across England and Wales

Council recycling was taken to a landfill in Pembrokeshire instead of being sorted, says a whistleblower.

A former driver, who worked for Atlantic Waste Recycling in Cardiff, told Dispatches he was required to collect recycling from Port Talbot and Neath Council, but instead of taking it to the Atlantic Waste Recycling centre to be sorted out, often it wasn’t even unloaded.

He said: “Some should have gone to a local incinerator or at least be taken to a different yard. It would all just end up in landfill.

“I don’t think the public would be very happy if they knew that they’re going through all the process of separating and sorting their own recycling and their own waste, and then they find out that it’s just been dumped in the ground.”

The driver Dispatches spoke to says waste being taken to landfill included materials known to generate hydrogen sulphide: “There would be plasterboard, at least three or four loads a week that would have plasterboard inside it.”

Dauson Environmental, which owns Atlantic Recycling, denies inappropriate waste has been taken to Withyhedge.

The Withyhedge site run since 2022 by Dauson Environmental, part of the same group as Atlantic Waste Recycling, has been plaguing local residents with foul odours since last July. “It was really quiet and a nice village to live in. Until last year.

“About July I first smelt something. It does make you kind of gag sometimes. Your eyes can hurt as well from it,” says Colin Barnett, resident of Spittal, founder Stop the Stink campaign.

“An eggy, chemically, sulphurous smell. Makes you retch. It will come into the car. It will come into your home. I’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve reported it to the regulator. We all feel annoyed. Let down and frustrated that that kind of crime isn’t easier to report and get some kind of resolution.” Says resident of Spittal, Sue Lewis, founder Stop the Stink campaign.

A potential reason for the recent odour issues is the leachate – the polluted liquid that drains or leaches from a landfill. It can be toxic and dealing with it is expensive. It’s supposed to be stored in tanks on site and then taken to a special treatment plant. Dispatches heard from another former worker, who was employed at Withyhedge when it was taken over by the Dauson Group, that Withyhedge is struggling to keep on top of the leachate.

“The tanks couldn’t keep up and basically, they’d make me tip it straight back on top of the cell, or they dig a massive hole, around 40 to 60 foot deep, and then have me fill it full of leachate and just, try and keep the leachate, from filling up the tanks.” says another former worker.

Respraying leachate can increase the production of hydrogen sulphide. If leachate escapes, it can contaminate groundwater, rivers, and soil with toxic pollutants.

Dispatches includes drone footage of a leak, captured by campaigner Colin Barnett, from the site which Professor Phil Longhurst reviews: “Whether it’s a day of leak or a fortnight or a year, ultimately they’re failing to comply with their permit.

“Uncontrolled release of leachate. Depending on the nature of the leachate. It can have direct impact on rivers. It can harm animals, fish, biota, and also it can harm humans. If we’re using that river as a tributary for drinking water, for surface water, or if it feeds into anywhere where there’s.drinking water treatment, that’s a potential risk. This is an urgent priority to deal with.”

Public Health Wales published a report this week which revealed results from hydrogen sulphide testing. Levels close to the site had exceeded the safe levels set out by the World Health Organisation.

Dauson Environmental has apologised to local residents regarding the odours and said it has spent several million pounds to resolve the issues at Withyhedge. In May Mr Neal announced the site would be shut to new waste for six weeks.

Dauson Environmental says the problems with leachate were caused by very bad weather and additional pumps were installed to resolve the issues.

Natural Resources Wales has told Dispatches that it is gathering information to determine if further enforcement action needs to be taken. And that they have taken action to drive improvements needed, including odour testing in the community. It added that it has a long history of bringing poorly performing sites back into compliance and pursuing successful prosecutions.

The Withyhedge Landfill is now run by a company within the Dauson Environmental conglomerate, controlled by David Neal. Mr Neal controversially recently donated £200k to Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething’s leadership campaign.

National Resources Wales has carried out some testing along the Cleddau. It’s revealed to Dispatches it believes the landfill is a potential contributor to pollution in the river.

Vaughan Gething has defended the donations and denied lobbying. He says that he followed all the rules. He has said: “I have never, ever made a decision in more than a decade as a minister for personal or financial gain. Never.”

Professor Longhurst told Dispatches “If a site is miscategorising waste as inert rather than standard waste category, they are saving £100 a tonne on everything that comes into the site. A typical Arctic lorry will carry between 30 and 40 tonnes. This is thousands of pounds per day that a site can avoid paying So in a year that means millions.”

Dauson Environmental says it denies that inappropriate waste has been taken to Withyhedge or that lorry loads have been systemically, fraudulently altered.

Rubbish Tip: Channel 4’s Dispatches will be broadcast at 8pm on Friday June 21.

