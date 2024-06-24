Ghost Stories to visit Wales Millennium Centre in 2025 UK tour

The terrifying West End hit show ‘Ghost Stories’ is coming to the Wales Millennium Centre for the first-time next year as part of a UK tour.

After exhilarating audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, the supernatural sensation will show in Cardiff from 29 July to 2 August 2025.

A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is one of London’s best reviewed plays of all time and will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat.

When arch-sceptic Professor Goodman embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – he finds himself at the outer limits of rationality.

Enter a world full of thrilling twists and epic turns, where the ultimate love-letter to horror is imagined live on stage.

This is a theatrical experience like no other.

Shock

Be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension and the show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15.

Those of a nervous disposition are advised to think very seriously before attending.

The production was last seen in the UK in 2019 when, after a celebrated run at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, the show transferred to the Ambassador’s Theatre for its latest West End Run.

It embarked on a partial UK tour in early 2020, but this was cut short by the pandemic.

Ghost Stories is written by Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson and produced by Simon Friend Entertainment.

Tour

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman said: “We are beyond excited that Ghost Stories will be scaring the hell out of audiences around the country in its first ever full national tour.

“It’s fifteen years since we first brought screams, laughs, jumps and killer twists to the theatre and we can’t wait to do it again. Are you brave enough to book?”

Casting to be announced in the coming months. Tickets are set to go on sale from 5 July 2024 here.

The film version of Ghost Stories was released in 2018. Based on their own play, the film was written and directed by Andy and Jeremy Dyson.

Andy stars alongside Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther & Paul Whitehouse.

The film has been hailed as a ‘Modern Horror Classic’ and was voted number 16 in Empire magazines list ‘The Greatest 25 Horror films ever made’.

