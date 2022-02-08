Giant 17-storey development of 331 private rental flats planned in Cardiff district

Alex Seabrook, local democracy reporter

A giant 17-storey development of 331 build-to-rent flats is planned in the Cardiff district of Butetown.

Developer Packaged Living recently consulted the public on its plans for the development on Trade Street.

The apartments would be built off Penarth Road, just south of the Central Quay development where Brains Brewery used to be.

Plans are still at an early stage and no planning application has been submitted yet to Cardiff council. The development is being called Trade Street Gardens.

Late last year the developer launched a pre-application consultation, which has now closed, revealing details of the plans.

The consultation said: “Packaged Living is bringing forward proposals for 331 high-quality, private homes to rent.

“The development will have an active ground floor with commercial space to support local independent businesses and provide space for pop up community events.

“We are keen to ensure that our building is heated and cooled using efficient green technology and where possible, will be looking to reduce embodied carbon in our material selection.”

Residents would have access to outdoor roof gardens, lounges, games rooms, a co-working space and courtyards. Most apartments would have either one or two bedrooms, with a few three-bedroom flats available.

The site is currently occupied by a two-storey office building called Suffolk House, which would be demolished.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

