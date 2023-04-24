Giant Dewi Sant puppet to return to Wales’ smallest city for Pilgrim Parade

A giant, articulated puppet of Dewi Sant will return to the smallest city in Wales for this year’s Pilgrim Parade.

Last year, the puppet of St David was the star attraction at a procession through the town of St Davids as crowds thronged the street to welcome the Pilgrim Fayre.

This year’s event promises to be another special occasion boasting performances, songs, guided walks, a medieval marketplace, traditional skills demos, and film screenings.

It will mark the achievements of the Ancient Connections project as it comes to a close and the launch of the Wexford-

Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way, celebrating communities past and present and the historic and future links between north Wexford and north Pembrokeshire.

Sea monster

The giant 3m-tall Dewi Sant puppet was created by Small Theatre and will make its way through the town on May 29 alongside a new 6m-long sea monster.

Rowan Matthiessen, Ancient Connections Project Manager said, “The Fayre is going to be an absolute feast for the senses and should be a fantastic bank-holiday day out for all the family.

“Small World Theatre never fails to disappoint in creating something fun and engaging for all.”

The medieval event will host an array of exciting stalls and showcase some of the finest wares the area has to offer as well as delicious award-winning food and drink made from locally sourced ingredients.

There’ll be mischief makers, meandering minstrels and holy relic sellers and surprise pop-up performances too.

Ancient music

Thanks to pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, there will also be colourful costumes in the festival’s Pilgrim Parade leading

spectators from the Cross Square into the grounds of St Davids Cathedral.

Saint David will visit the giant bee skeps created by artist Bedwyr Williams on his way to join the fun of the Fayre.

Other activities include guided pilgrim walks, led by St Davids Cathedral and the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way; a massed choir performance in the Cathedral led by Span Arts’ choir Côr Pawb; A traditional skills demonstration marquee run by the Tywi Centre; and a programme of artists’ films and documentaries screened in the vaults of the Bishop’s Palace.

Renowned

The day will end with an open-air concert of ancient music from Wales and the Celtic nations performed by renowned folk musicians Julie Murphy, Ceri Rhys Matthews, and Jess Ward.

Ancient Connections is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme and led by Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford

