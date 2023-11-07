Giant inflatable bowel to tour Cardiff to raise cancer awareness

A giant inflatable bowel will be touring Cardiff this month to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Bowel Cancer UK is encouraging Cardiff locals to walk inside the giant inflatable when it tours the city to raise awareness of the second biggest cancer killer in Wales.

There were 990 deaths from bowel cancer in Wales in 2021. There is a 58% survival rate and around 2,000 new cases every year.

The inflatable bowel – measuring 19 feet by seven feet – is an interactive experience designed to demonstrate the various stages of bowel cancer, raise awareness of its symptoms, the importance of taking part in screening, as well as learning about good bowel health.

Bowel Cancer UK

It’s also gives an opportunity for people to ask any questions or share worries about bowel cancer, whether about themselves, a loved one or friend, to one of Bowel Cancer UK’s friendly and experienced staff and volunteers.

Bowel Cancer UK’s giant inflatable bowel roadshow will be in Cardiff on:

Tuesday 21 November from 10am – 4pm outside Cardiff Central Library (St David’s, Hayes Place, CF10 1FL)

Wednesday 22 November from 10am – 4pm outside Capitol Shopping Centre (where Churchill Way meets Queen Street, CF10 2HQ)

Thursday 23 November from 10am – 4pm at Capital Shopping Park (Leckwith Rd, CF11 8EG)

Lifesaving conversations

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, says: “We’re really looking forward to talking to lots of people in Cardiff about the disease, its symptoms, the importance of taking part in bowel cancer screening and how people can reduce their risk of developing bowel cancer.

“We know that awareness of bowel cancer in Cardiff is quite low with nearly a quarter people living in the capital (23%) unaware of any of the symptoms of the disease.

“We hope our giant inflatable bowel is a fun way to break the ice and start having those lifesaving conversations.

“We’re here to welcome everyone to a tour of the giant inflatable bowel, answer any questions you have about your bowel health, and signpost you for further support. No appointment necessary. See you inside!”

Bowel Cancer UK are also running a quiz to test people’s knowledge of the symptoms of bowel cancer. Everyone who takes the quiz can enter a free prize draw with one winner receiving one year’s supply of Andrex® toilet roll.

For more information about Bowel Cancer UK’s roadshow, visit: www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/roadshows

The Bowel Cancer UK’s roadshows are funded by the BowelBabe Fund.

