Giant lantern parade planned for Cardigan in December

A giant lantern parade with a Fantastical Beasts theme is set to brighten the streets of Cardigan this December, thanks to a successful public fundraising campaign.

Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade will be held on Friday 8 December at 7pm, supported by Cardigan Town Council, Leafed Through community bookshop, Ceredigion County Council and proceeds from a public fundraising appeal.

The parade, which is set to begin at Pendre before making its way along the Hight Street to the grounds of Cardigan Castle will including familiar animals and mythological creatures made into giant lantern structures.

Hundreds of smaller pyramid lanterns will also be included to enhance what the organisers have described as a ‘spectacular’ event.

Visitors can expect to be met with fire jugglers and a fireworks display, with food and drink supplied by Kitchen 1176.

Community involvement

The Giant Lantern Parade was devised by Cardigan’s Small World Theatre, who began fundraising in October to cover the cost of lantern making materials.

Members of the group were keen to involve community members and school pupils along every step of the journey to ensure this year’s revived event is a success, and something that can become a permanent fixture on the calendar of the bustling Ceredigion town.

A spokesperson for Small World Theatre shared: “Over 80 donations from local people have ensured that lantern making workshops were free in November. We will continue lantern making with pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi and Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi to add more spectacle to the parade.”

Further details can be found on Small World Theatre’s website and social media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

