Girl, 15, dies after being hit by car in Cardiff
A man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a car on a busy residential street in Cardiff.
The teenager was declared dead at the scene in Heol Trelai, Caerau, an area to the west of the city.
South Wales Police said the girl, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit at about 9.30pm on Monday.
The arrested man, 40, was being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is being questioned by police at Cardiff Bay Police Station.
The road was closed for hours overnight and reopened at around 6am on Tuesday.
Detectives appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Formal identification of the girl’s body is due to take place later on Tuesday.
Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Such a waste and must be terrible for the family. On 23/4 a man was killed on a residential road in Cefn Mawr, Wrexham, driver also arrested. Anyone willing to argue that 20 mph as default in towns is not needed and for drivers of 2 ton lumps of metal to stick to it?