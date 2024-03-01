Give Wales the extra Bank Holiday it deserves – Plaid Cymru

A Plaid Cymru Senedd Member has written to the UK Government calling for parity with Scotland over Bank Holidays.

In the correspondence, Peredur Owen Griffiths told the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade that it was ‘high time that the people of Wales get to enjoy what some counterparts in the UK already have – a bank holiday on the day of their patron saint.’

Contrast

The correspondence to Kemi Badenoch MP came on the eve of St David’s Day which saw most people going to work as they would on any other day.

This is in stark contrast to Scotland where there is a bank holiday for St Andrew’s Day. In Northern Ireland, there are two extra holidays – one for St Patrick’s Day and another for the Battle of the Boyne / Orangemen’s Day.

In correspondence to the Tory Minister yesterday (29 February), he wrote: “As you may already know, the people in Wales (as well as England) have the fewest number of bank holidays in Western Europe.

“Our 8 public holidays pale in comparison with the 14 enjoyed by the people of Malta. Even if you compare us to Scotland and Northern Ireland, we lose out on an extra one or two bank holidays respectively.

“It is high time that the people of Wales get to enjoy what some counterparts in the UK already have – a bank holiday on the day of their patron saint.

“People in Wales lose out”

He added: ‘Tomorrow will be St David’s Day and hundreds of thousands of people will be travelling to work when they should be having the day off to relax as well as celebrate their nationhood, their history and their unique culture.’

He added: “Can you explain why people in Wales lose out when compared to the people of Scotland and Northern Ireland?

“Recent times have shown that extra bank holidays can be granted by order of Westminster Government.

“Parity with Scots and the people of Northern Ireland is not a lot to ask for, so in the words of St David, I urge you to “do the little things” and grant us that extra Bank Holiday.’

