Give Westminster powers to devolved governments while UK Government is broken down suggest SNP

The SNP have cheekily suggested passing Westminster’s powers over to the devolved governments while Westminster is incapacitated by ructions around Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss suggested ministers sign over powers to “fully functioning” governments elsewhere.

She described Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis as “one of the last remaining living crew on the ghost ship HMG”.

“In an effort to assist the burden of the skeleton crew that remain, would perhaps he like to arrange for the signing of a section 30 order to begin the process of moving some of the functions of Government to a fully-functioning set of ministers in Holyrood?” she asked.

Mr Ellis replied: “No matter who forms the Government of this country, the union of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is of paramount importance, as the people of Scotland themselves decided in the referendum in 2014.”

‘Risible’

The idea that the Prime Minister can continue until the autumn is “utterly risible”, added SNP MP Richard Thomson has said.

The MP for Gordon told the Commons: “We regularly in Scotland have to put up with patronising lectures about how well our government is performing. Yet, we have a Government in Westminster where we have an Education Department with no education ministers, where we have six police forces in England which are under special measures and a Government that seems utterly paralysed and unable to deal with the major issues of the day.

“The idea that the Prime Minister can stay on and preside over this till the autumn is utterly risible. How long can this farce be allowed to continue?

“How is it right that 300 Tory MPs will get to choose the next prime minister over that time, while denying the right of five and a half million Scots to choose their own future?”

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis replied: “The Government and the civil service will continue to function in the meantime as they always have done and as they have done historically.”

