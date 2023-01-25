Global hub launched to connect Welsh communities in the USA

A new global hub has been launched to connect Welsh communities and networks with businesses in the United States of America.

GlobalWelsh, the non-profit Welsh organisation, hopes to collaborate and bring about opportunities for people to reconnect with each other, Wales and other Welsh people globally.

It will be led by Bridgend born, automotive veteran Jan Griffiths, together with a team of successful Welsh diaspora and will support the hub’s activities virtually and on the ground.

The virtual hub will be focused on growing and connecting the business network in the USA with opportunities for mutual growth between members both home and away.

There’s almost two million people in the United States with Welsh ancestry alone and GlobalWelsh will aim to connect business leaders and networks in Cardiff to those in Detroit.

GlobalWelsh USA host, Jan Griffiths moved to the USA in 1985 and after a successful career she was recognised as one of Automotive News’ Top 100 Leading Women in the industry and went on to found Gravitas Detroit, a company committed to preparing leaders for the future in the auto industry.

Initially, the hub will be focusing on providing guidance for Welsh businesses who are looking to expand into the USA and it’s hoped the stateside connection will create cultural awareness between the two countries.

Jan Griffiths said: “I’ve spent over 30 years living and working in the USA in the automotive industry.

“Over the years I’ve met many Welsh people who, like me, have been searching for a way to reconnect and give back to Wales, GlobalWelsh is the conduit for us to do exactly that.”

The rest of the USA based team all have Welsh roots, including Dave Richards from Aberdare, David Powell from Swansea, Gareth Hughes from the Rhymney Valley, Huw Webber from Cwmtwrch Isaf and Roger King who graduated from the University of South Wales.

Walter May, founder and CEO of GlobalWelsh, said: “The USA-based diaspora presents a big, if not the biggest, opportunity for Wales when it comes to diaspora engagement.

“We share a unique and rich migrational history with the Americas. There is a tremendous amount of great work being done socially and culturally to bring people together and celebrate their Welsh roots all over the USA but when it comes to business we haven’t even scratched the surface yet.”

