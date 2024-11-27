Gnomes in tiny vans to deliver free treats to homes in special locations this Christmas

A fleet of mini supermarket delivery vans driven by garden gnomes will deliver free festive treats to homes in special locations this Christmas.

The yule tide giveaway launched by Asda will see the world’s smallest supermarket delivery vans supply prizes to residents in five cities across the UK including Wales’ capital.

The remote-controlled dinky delivery vans at the heart of Asda’s new ‘Gnome Delivery’ service are fully functioning replicas of regular supermarket home delivery vans – just ten times smaller.

They will be “driven” by mini versions of the much-loved gnomes from the supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Compact

Measuring only 70cm long and 30cm high, they’re the perfect size for a gnome and have just enough room in the back for a compact Christmas shop.

In Asda’s hit Christmas campaign – which has now racked up over 25M views on social media alone – the ‘gnomies’ come to the rescue and help snowed-in Asda colleagues get everything ready for Christmas.

Now, the same stars – Max, Gnorma, Gnibbles, Gnarla and Gnicky – are lending a helping hand once again, this time from behind the wheels of tiny supermarket delivery vans.

Tiny

The fleet of five Gnome Delivery vans will be turning heads and raising smiles as they zip up and down the pavements, supplying free tiny Asda shops to the doors of hundreds of houses in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

Each tiny shop in the back of the vans will include Asda’s award-winning Exceptional mince pies (as seen in the advert) alongside a selection of other small, delicious festive treats.

Residents receiving a Gnome Delivery simply need to open the tiny van and take their delightful free delivery inside.

Asda Gnome Delivery vans will be visiting homes on the following dates:

London – Monday 9th December

– Monday 9th December Cardiff – Tuesday 10th December

– Tuesday 10th December Manchester – Wednesday 11th December

– Wednesday 11th December Leeds – Thursday 12th December

– Thursday 12th December Glasgow – Friday 13th December

Deliveries

People living in these areas can ‘gnominate’ their home to be in with a chance of receiving deliveries from the gnome-sized vans.

Asda’s gnomes will also be gifting one lucky resident in each city with a £100 Asda gift card.

People that want to be in with a chance of getting magical gnome deliveries to their homes need to add their details at www.asda.com/gnominate-your-home-competition by 12:00PM on Thursday 5th December.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “We’ve been blown away by the love customers have for our gnomes and our pint-sized Gnome Delivery vans are a really fun way for us to keep spreading that joy this Christmas.

“Our Christmas range is all about helping our customers to have their best Christmas ever with our vast array of incredible festive products all at unbeatable Asda prices, and additional touches like these little vans delivering free festive treats are the cherry on top.”

To watch the ad, visit: youtube.com/watch?v=A6HITAAtPEI

