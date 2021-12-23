News

Watch: Good Morning Britain presenters confused by Welsh minister saying Nadolig Llawen

23 Dec 2021 2 minutes Read
Kate Garraway and Richard Bacon interviewing Vaughan Gething on Good Morning Britain. ITV

Good Morning Britain presenters were a tad confused by a Welsh minister wishing them a Nadolig Llawen.

Kate Garraway and Richard Bacon looked rather perplexed after Vaughan Gething, the Welsh Government’s Economy Minister, wished them a Merry Christmas in the Welsh language.

Gething seemed amused by the incomprehension as he explained what the phrase means.

He was on the ITV show to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions being brought in by the Welsh Government.

At the end of the discussion, Richard Bacon said: “Thanks to Wales’ Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, thank you very much for joining us this morning”.

“Thank you, Nadolig Llawen,” Gething responded.

After a momentary silence from the hosts, Bacon replied: “Thank you…thank you, I assume that means happy Christmas, it’s a guess but probably”, as he looked to Garraway

She said: “Has he gone? I’m sorry, I’m afraid we don’t speak Welsh! What is it you just said to us?”

With a smile on his face, Gething said: “Yes, it means happy Christmas in Welsh”.

They then said “Merry Christmas”, to which Gething then replied with another Welsh phrase, “da iawn”.

“I can suddenly translate Welsh,” Bacon said.

