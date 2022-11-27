Good transport links between north and south Wales ‘never been possible’ says Mark Drakeford
Good transport routes between the north and south of Wales have “never been possible”, the First Minister has said.
Mark Drakeford was asked by Al Jazeera why people needed to travel out of Wales and into England in order to travel quickly between the north and south of the country.
The First Minister however replied that it was “in the end just the nature of our geography”.
“We’re a mountainous country. We’re a small country I sometimes read it said that if you flattened Wales out, we’d be maybe as big as France.
“It’s just that all our land is hilly up and down, and easy routes north and south have never been possible.
“So we manage. We have an effective train service, you can drive – it’s not the most straightforward of routes.
“But we’re used to it, it’s what we’ve dealt with for 2000 years.”
‘Future of Wales’
Mark Drakeford added however that while Wales’ geography had long weighed down on the nation’s economy, it was finally beginning to work in its favour.
“What am I doing is creating a new economy for Wales,” he said.
“And renewable energy means that after a period in which our geography was against us, far out on the western edge of Europe, long supply chains, expensive ways of moving goods and jobs. Now, our geography is on our side.
“We have wind because we face the Atlantic – we have rain, as you know, every now and then. We have solar and we have wave power as well.
“56% of all the electricity we use in Wales this year, will be generated from renewable sources that will be 70% by the end of this decade.
“And in those new industries, those industries that will secure energy that is safe, that is secure that deals with climate change. There is the future of Wales.”
There are plenty of countries across the world that had to face the obstacle of mountainous terrain but conquered it. The US has three mountain belts running north to south – they didn’t stop connection and expansion. Here in Wales everything runs west to east across the north and south of the country – all in order to rip the country of its resources by its neighbour. Unless we gain independence – that will not change.
The change Wales needs is a change of attitude. Roll up those sleeves. Trains Carmarthen to Aber, dual the A470? Just do it. Do the ‘green’ growth as well if you can, and any other economic growth. Absolutely true that we need a political march to Indy as well, but it all comes back to rolling up those sleeves. The real problem politically is that Plaid wouldn’t take on Labour, eg Drakeford in Cardiff W. They had the candidate to beat Drakeford but, er, not working out well is it? And Plaid and the Conservatives should vote together once in… Read more »
I absolutely despair at that regressive, unambitious, rambled thinking, and in the face of all road building being cancelled. In fact ‘cancelled’ is a very appropriate adjective as they call it ‘old style road building’ in their idealistic documents centred on Active Travel around Cardiff. Ohh and we are all too fat too it seems so it’s for our own good and nanny knows best! Improvements have taken 30 mins off the North South journey in past 30 years – the single track traffic light controlled section (sic) was even actually upgraded! There is still much left to do but,… Read more »
Cymru is fourth world nowadays, and you’re dead right about the embarrassment of virtue plop. Bloggers now often make fun of us, being the “beacon” some of us warned against. Labour must be smashed if we are to break through and join the (third) world, and hoist our flag next to the Africans who have become independent before us.
Back in the day it was possible to travel by steam train from Swansea to Aberystwyth via Carmarthen, taking the Gwili valley line up through Lampeter. Given the tendency of secondary services in those days to dawdle and stop frequently, it probably took about three hours. If the line still existed and using modern stock with its smarter acceleration and higher top speed, it could probably be done in two hours. But to do the same journey today, one has to go round via Newport, Hereford and Shrewsbury, taking about three and a half hours. That is “progress.”
This isn’t good enough. We need modern rail and public transport networks to allow for travel all over Wales – not old fashioned trains which cannot cope with heat or rain – and we need them as soon as possible.
It is true that this would be 100x easier if HS2 money was devolved and there may be reasons why this hasn’t been a priority, but communities lag behind where there is poor infrastructure.
Al Jazeera asking some very informed questions of MD, I wonder who wrote them?
Yep, Al Jazeera doing something our media should be doing, oh wait! We don’t have any independent media do we? All ours come from our betters in London. After all they know best m.
🐄 💩 As a civil engineering designer of many years standing, MD’s comment is an outright LIE. There are at least three routes I can think of, off the top of my head. There is NO landscape so severe you can’t get a Trainline across it if you have the will. Norways has one which hops from small island to small island. Switzerland, Italy, Tibet and various others have them going over- and THROUGH – mountains. Cymru is a MODERATELY mountainous nation with few of the challenges mentioned. Sure it would be pricier than laying rail on the flat ….… Read more »
Quite agree. In his time, the famous David Davis of Llandinam surveyed and laid railway lines through the Welsh mountains. Some are still in use. Some are not. But that was not because of the geography. That was because of the Beeching review.
The EU didn’t consider anywhere in the British Isle to be classed as ‘mountainous’.
Wales is just hilly.
ALSO…. If 56% of our electricity used in Cymru this year is generated from OUR renewable sources, I presume the people of Cymru will be getting cheaper Electricity bills? If we were independent we would be.
Renewable energy is more expensive to produce than traditional methods.
People seem to have the mistaken idea that power from wind, sun and water costs nothing.
Google Jeremy Clarkson’s video: “In Britain We’re Doomed”, regarding terrain.
This shows the very provincial doormat Drakeford, that he is yesterdays man.
Electric planes will eventually provide a fast, direct and green connection between north and south Wales. Devolving and zero rating APD for electric planes could promote their early adoption here.
Aircraft carry comparatively small numbers of people. Also they are much affected by weather and we have a lot of that in Wales. Take off from Cardiff in strong winds and heavy rain, get bounced around over the Cambrian Mountains in turbulence with everyone filling their sick bags then make a let-down into, say, Hawarden in zero-zero conditions, continued turbulence and a nasty crosswind? No thank you.
Why are our Leaders so Anti Wales and lacking of any Ambition? Seems They serve no one but their “betters” in London. Switzerland are able to do what MD says We can’t, strange that! They are trying their best to Carve us up as if we are Korea.