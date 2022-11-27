Good transport links between north and south Wales ‘never been possible’ says Mark Drakeford

Good transport routes between the north and south of Wales have “never been possible”, the First Minister has said.

Mark Drakeford was asked by Al Jazeera why people needed to travel out of Wales and into England in order to travel quickly between the north and south of the country.

The First Minister however replied that it was “in the end just the nature of our geography”.

“We’re a mountainous country. We’re a small country I sometimes read it said that if you flattened Wales out, we’d be maybe as big as France.

“It’s just that all our land is hilly up and down, and easy routes north and south have never been possible.

“So we manage. We have an effective train service, you can drive – it’s not the most straightforward of routes.

“But we’re used to it, it’s what we’ve dealt with for 2000 years.”

‘Future of Wales’

Mark Drakeford added however that while Wales’ geography had long weighed down on the nation’s economy, it was finally beginning to work in its favour.

“What am I doing is creating a new economy for Wales,” he said.

“And renewable energy means that after a period in which our geography was against us, far out on the western edge of Europe, long supply chains, expensive ways of moving goods and jobs. Now, our geography is on our side.

“We have wind because we face the Atlantic – we have rain, as you know, every now and then. We have solar and we have wave power as well.

“56% of all the electricity we use in Wales this year, will be generated from renewable sources that will be 70% by the end of this decade.

“And in those new industries, those industries that will secure energy that is safe, that is secure that deals with climate change. There is the future of Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

