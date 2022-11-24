Gordon Brown expected to reveal Labour plan for more devolution to Wales early next month

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown will reveal his party’s plan for the constitutional future of the UK which is expected to include more devolution for Wales – alongside Scotland and Northern Ireland – early next month.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to accept the proposals in the plan which has been the subject of internal debate within the leadership of the party over the summer.

The plans also include the devolution of significant new economic powers to the regions of England. The content of some aspects of the plan have already been divulged, including by Keir Starmer himself and his deputies.

This week Keir Starmer revealed that part of the plan was to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber that is “‘truly representative” of the different nations and regions of the UK.

Speaking in the Senedd last month, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said that Gordon Brown’s plan would “entrench” devolution.

“So they cannot be rolled back in the way that we have seen since 2019,” he said.

“I think there are a series of practical ways in which that can be done and when the Gordon Brown report on the future arrangements of the United Kingdom is published, I think we will see a number of those practical ideas.

“I’m not going to rehearse them this afternoon necessarily, but they are there.”

‘Deeper and broader’

Last night the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was due to make the case for “deeper and broader” economic devolution to give communities across the north of England the tools to “lead in the growth industries”.

Labour’s shadow chancellor is set to stress the need for “more local powers” over the economy in a speech to the Great Northern Conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

Ms Reeves was expected to say: “We have been far too timid about economic devolution.

“So, in the next Labour government, (shadow communities secretary) Lisa Nandy and I will ensure that economic devolution is both deeper and broader.

“This will give communities more control over their future and enable them to contribute more to our country’s economic growth.”

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden eventually stood in for Rachel Reeves to make the speech after she was taken ill.

