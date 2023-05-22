Gorsedd honours for 2023 National Eisteddfod announced

With just 75 days to go before the start of this year’s festival, the names of those to be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru at the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod, have been been announced.

Presented annually the honours recognise individuals from all parts of the country for their achievements and their commitment to Wales, the Welsh language and their local communities.

This year’s honourees will celebrated at special ceremonies on the Eisteddfod Maes on Monday 7 August and Friday 11 August.

In line with Gorsedd Cymru’s arrangements for honouring new members, all new members are admitted at the same level, irrespective of whether they are honoured with Blue or Green robes.

Robes

Those who have succeeded in the fields of Law, Science, Sports, Journalism, Media, local / national activities become Honorary Druids – Blue robes – for their services to the nation.

The Gorsedd admits new members to the Green robes for their contribution to the Arts.

Those who have succeeded in the Gorsedd examinations or are eligible on account of their degree in Welsh, Music or any subject mostly studied through the medium of Welsh also receive the Green robes, as do the winners of the Urdd Crown and Chair.

Only winners of the main competitions at the National Eisteddfod are honoured with White robes.

Among the well-known names the Gorsedd this year are Professor Laura McAllister Anwen Butten, Aled Hughes, the Most Reverend Andrew John, Geraint Lloyd and Mabon ap Gwynfor.

The Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod is held in Boduan from 5-12 August. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.wales.

For a full list and details off those being honoured click here….

