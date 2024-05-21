Gove accuses protest organisers of not doing enough to stop ‘anti-Jewish hate’

Communities Secretary Michael Gove will accuse organisers of pro-Palestinian marches of not doing enough to stop some demonstrators promoting anti-Jewish messages in a speech condemning a rise in antisemitism in the UK.

The Cabinet minister will say that while many protesters are “thoughtful, gentle, compassionate people”, they are “side by side with those who are promoting hate”.

Some critics have voiced concern about the police handling of the demonstrations and the effect they have on the UK’s Jewish community.

‘Overwhelmingly peaceful’

Organising groups have previously said that the marches, which have drawn crowds of thousands in calling for an end to the war in Gaza, are “overwhelmingly peaceful” with a low arrest rate.

“Many of those on these marches are thoughtful, gentle, compassionate people – driven by a desire for peace and an end to suffering.

“But they are side by side with those who are promoting hate,” Mr Gove will say.

“The organisers of these marches could do everything in their power to stop that. They don’t.”

Mr Gove will highlight that the UK has seen a spike in antisemitism more widely, arguing that it is “thread that connects extremist ideologies from Islamist to those on the far right and the hard left”.

Reports of antisemitic incidents in UK reached a record high last year, according to figures from a Jewish security charity.

Two-thirds of the 4,103 anti-Jewish hate incidents occurred on or after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza, the Community Security Trust (CST) said.

‘Unsafe’

The Communities Secretary will say: “It’s an ironclad law of history that countries which are descending into darkness are those which are becoming progressively more unsafe for Jewish individuals and the Jewish community, the Spain of the Inquisition, the Vienna of the 1900s, Germany in the 30s, Russia in the last decade.

“It is a parallel law that those countries in which the Jewish community has felt most safe at any time are the countries where freedom is most secure at any time.

“The Netherlands of the 17th century.

“Britain in the first decades of the last century.

“America in the second half of that century.

“So when Jewish people are under threat, all our freedoms are threatened.

“The safety of the Jewish community is the canary in the mine.

“Growing antisemitism is a fever which weakens the whole body politic.”

“And I see that directly in my work tackling extremism and promoting community cohesion.

“There is one thing which, increasingly, unites the organisations and individuals which give cause for extremist concern. Antisemitism. It is the common currency of hate.

“It is at the dark heart of their world view. Whether Islamist, far right or hard left.”

