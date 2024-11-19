Government accused of propagating an ‘insulting’ stereotype of farmers in Wales

The UK Labour Government has been accused of propagating an ‘insulting’ stereotype of farmers in Wales.

Ahead of a rally in London by farmers on Tuesday, Plaid Cymru’s Agriculture spokesperson in Westminster has criticised Labour’s “stereotype” of farmers as tax-avoiding landowners.

Carmarthenshire MP Ann Davies, a tenant dairy farmer, criticised Labour’s approach of making decisions “with a broad brush from a distance” without consultation with farming communities.

She also accused the Chancellor of an error in failing “to increase taxes on wealthy landowners who use farmland to dodge taxes and not distinguishing “between these individuals and real, hardworking family farms”.

Ms Davies also pointed out that the average annual income for upland farmers in Wales is £18,600 and said that the UK Government should have properly defined family farms in order to avoid the “fiasco” of recent weeks.

“Welsh farmers are fed up. Labour in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay continue to overlook the struggles of family farms, treating them as an afterthought,” she said.

“The recent fiasco over Agricultural Property Relief (APR) is a perfect example – no consultation, no understanding, just decisions made with a broad brush from a distance.

“It isn’t just APR. Labour’s plan to direct Welsh agricultural funding through the Barnett formula rather than through a ringfenced addition could slash farm funding by 40%.

Mega-wealthy landowners

She added:“These policies reflect a stereotype in Labour’s imagination of farmers as mega-wealthy landowners who buy up land to avoid paying inheritance tax. When it comes to Wales, that isn’t just wrong – it’s insulting. Most upland farmers in Wales barely scrape by on £18,600 a year, far below the average salary, while working far beyond the typical 40-hour week.

“The Chancellor’s error was not to increase taxes on wealthy landowners who use farmland to dodge taxes – most people wouldn’t have a problem with that. Her mistake was failing to distinguish between these individuals and real, hardworking family farms. This failure has resulted in the fiasco where government departments contradict each other on how many farms will be affected.

“Farmers deserve governments that see Welsh farmers for what they are: hardworking, underappreciated, and essential to our rural communities. Plaid Cymru will always appreciate the importance of family farms for our rural economy, for food security, and for Wales’ future.”

