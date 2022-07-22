Government backs education plan to create 10 new Welsh medium schools in Carmarthenshire over the next ten years

A plan to develop Welsh language skills in children and young people over the next 10 years has been approved by Welsh Government.

The Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) sets out how Carmarthenshire County Council will increase bilingual education in schools across the county and boost the number of schools teaching children through the medium of Welsh.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles MS has approved the plan which sets out how the council will develop its Welsh language provision in schools.

Based on targets set by Welsh Government, the plan will increase the number of nursery and reception children being taught through the medium of Welsh.

More young people will also study for qualifications in Welsh as a subject, and subjects through the medium of Welsh.

Additional Learning Needs

The strategy will also increase provision for learners with Additional Learning Needs and expand the number of teachers able to teach Welsh and through the medium of Welsh – while continuing support to develop staff through a comprehensive and flexible training programme.

All local authorities in Wales, have to submit the plans to Welsh Government as part of its target to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Glynog Davies said: “ I am delighted that the Minister has approved our plan ready for September. However, it is important to stress that this will be a gradual journey over the next 10 years.

“This plan is about increasing the opportunities for children and young people to become bilingual, and all the benefits that brings with it.”

The council will be working closely with schools and local communities to implement the plan which will see 10 schools moving to becoming Welsh language education over the next 10 years creating an opportunity for at least a further 300 learners to be educated bilingually.

Cllr Davies added: “We want to build on the excellent work that has already been carried out in our schools, increasing the number of people of all ages who can speak Welsh, and creating strong and sustainable bilingual communities.”

