Government hopes £61m humanitarian aid could help prevent migrants heading to UK

The UK has announced £61 million to help tackle humanitarian crises in the Middle East, Africa and Asia in the hope of preventing migrants heading to the UK.

Development minister Anneliese Dodds said addressing humanitarian problems could mean “tackling migration upstream” by reducing the need for people to flee their homes.

‘Humanitarian need’

Ms Dodds said: “We are seeing desperate humanitarian need right across the world. Climate change, conflict and extreme poverty are compounding the suffering of the most vulnerable.

“The UK is working with our partners to scale up the delivery of humanitarian relief.

“By taking the lead in tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges we are countering threats to global stability, tackling migration upstream and delivering our plan for change to support hardworking British people.”

Middle East

Some £22 million will go to the Middle East following the violence across the region sparked by the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel and the Tel Aviv government’s military response.

The UK will provide up to £34 million to address humanitarian crises in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Up to £5 million will support Mozambique in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido.

