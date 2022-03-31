Government minister ‘very supportive’ of rolling out Margaret Thatcher Day across the UK

A UK Government Minister has backed the idea of a Margaret Thatcher Day to be celebrated in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Falkland Islands already celebrates Margaret Thatcher Day every January 10, the anniversary of her first visit in 1983.

Speaking in the House of Commons, backbench Conservative MP Sheryll Murray asked whether Margaret Thatcher Day could be rolled out across the rest of the UK.

“There is no doubt that our first female Prime Minister led the way by showing women that they can reach the highest office and do the job well,” she said.

“Will the Minister consider a similar accolade to that of the Falkland Islands and celebrate a Margaret Thatcher day?”

Minister Kemi Badenoch responded that she would be “very supportive of a Margaret Thatcher day”.

“Friend will know that all parties do quite a lot to support women into elected office and across the House we can agree that that is an important thing to continue.”

She added however that the matter was “more a question for the Prime Minister than for me”.

The suggestion may be particularly controversial in Wales, where Margaret Thatcher’s time in office is remembered in large part due to the bitter conflict of the miners’ strike.

When a portrait of Margaret Thatcher was hung in the Senedd in 2008, it divided opinion with then Plaid Cymru AM Bethan Jenkins said it was an “insult” to the people of Wales.

The historian Duncan Tanner however credited Margaret Thatcher with the creation of Welsh devolution, saying that she “undermined the belief that British government would cure Welsh ills and did more to swell support for devolution than anyone else”.

