Government responds to reports of ‘Welsh invasion’ of Bristol on New Year’s Eve

The government has responded to reports of a planned “Welsh invasion” of Bristol on New Year’s Eve.

According to Bristol Live, clubbers from Wales are planning on crossing the border to party in the English city.

This has been put down to a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in Wales, such as nightclubs being shut down on December 26 and return of the rule of six and table service in pubs and restaurants there.

The Welsh Government has imposed the tightened restrictions to tackle a wave of the Covid-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The UK Government has declined to do the same in England.

The Welsh Government has not issued travel advice but is urging people to do “everything” they can to “protect ourselves and keep Wales safe”.

In response to reports of people from Wales planning to cross the border to party in England on New Year’s Eve, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The omicron variant is causing a rapid rise in coronavirus cases across Wales.

“Already, people are off work sick, putting essential services under strain and we expect this situation to get worse.

“Wales is at alert level two – new protections have been put into place to help businesses continue to trade and updated and strengthened guidance has been issued to help people stay safe in their homes.

“We all need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and keep Wales safe.”