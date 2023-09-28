Government urged to backtrack on funding axe for ‘lifeline’ rural bus service

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru MS for Mid & West Wales has called for funding for the Fflecsi Bwcabus to be reinstated.

The service, which has been operating for 14 years, will be ending on 31 October after the Welsh Government cut its funding.

The fflecsi Bwcabus (previously Bwcabus) serves rural parts of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Pembrokeshire, providing an essential service for many residents without access to cars or the main public transport network.

The service was previously funded by Rural Development Programme funding, however, has since been fully funded by the Welsh Government.

As part of the funding arrangement, Welsh Government secured new buses for the service as recently as July 2023, suggesting funding would be maintained.

Confirmation of the closure last week was greeted with concern by the three councils served by the service and within rural communities.

A petition launched this week calling for the service to be saved has already reached over eight hundred signatures.

Speaking in the Senedd after tabling of an urgent question, Mr Campbell, urged the Welsh Government to reconsider their position:

He said: “Communities across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire have been shocked by the announcement that Government funding for the Bwcabus service is coming to an end, and that the service itself will be terminated at the end of October. For years, this unique service has been a priceless resource for so many residents across west Wales.

“Truth be told, the service is more than a bus; in several cases, this is the only way that people can reach medical appointments, can go to the shops and socialise.

“The irony is that we hear the Government speaking time and time again about the importance of public transport to connect communities and the positive impact that that then has on the environment.

“But what happens is that these vital services are being cut, especially in rural areas. So, may I urge you to work hard to ensure that this service is re-established, and to provide long-term assurance for this very important scheme.”

Lee Waters MS, the minister responsible for transport said: “I was very sorry to hear that the Bwcabus service will be coming to an end. Despite promises that Wales would be not worse off after Brexit, the UK Government has failed to replace funding for rural transport schemes previously supported by the EU.

“We’re therefore unable to continue supporting Bwcabus, but we are working with Transport for Wales and the local authorities to explore alternative options.

We’ve worked very hard with the bus industry and with local authorities over the summer to try and safeguard as many services as possible, and I’m pleased to say, for example, that funding for the ‘Cardi Bach’ in Ceredigion will continue as part of the TfW T5 procurement.

“And we will work closely with community transport and with local authorities to see if there are elements of this scheme that can be salvaged. It did have light usage but it was, as he said, a lifeline for those who did use it, and I regret very much that it’s come to an end.”

Concerns regarding the Welsh Government’s decision to cease funding for the service were also raised earlier this week by Ceredigion elected representatives.

Ben Lake MP said: “It is deeply disappointing to hear the announcement about the Bwcabus service coming to an end. Whilst passenger numbers may seem low on paper, the reality is that this service in Ceredigion is a lifeline to those who use it.

The Welsh Government needs to prioritize the funds they do have to ensuring we’re not preventing our residents from being able to do the essentials in life, such as travelling to work, accessing medicines and food.”

Elin Jones MS added: “This is a devastating blow to passengers who completely rely on the Bwcabws, especially for those who have no other travel options. The Bwcabus for many is also the only link they have to other bus services, so it’s importance as part of the network here in Ceredigion shouldn’t be undervalued. It’s crucial now that all the agencies involved come together to examine all available solutions to try to save this invaluable service.”

