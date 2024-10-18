Government urged to improve teaching of ‘British values’ in schools

Lord Blunkett said: “We have seen over the summer the riots taking place across our country sadly, and because of course we see the most enormous threats both from the distortion on social media, and the re-emergence of the far-right across the world, so this is the moment to reinforce the importance of those values which do hold us together, the ties that bind.”He added: “Let us take this Bill and use it as a mechanism to go forward, genuinely believing if we don’t teach this now, we’ll regret it later.”Lord Blunkett also argued that teachers should receive additional training and funding to accomplish the Bill’s ambitions, saying: “We must train teachers, we must give bursaries – which we’re not doing – to enable that to take place.”

Liberal Democrat education spokesman Lord Storey welcomed the Bill but stressed the need for British values to be “taken seriously” in schools.

He questioned if teachers received specific training on the subject, adding: “It’ll end up like what often happens with subjects which are not exam assessed, they just become something that’s just pushed to one side.

“If we’re really serious about, we have to be serious about it in schools.”

Concern

For the Conservatives, the Earl of Effingham said: “Pupils are currently not tested on the values, which means that headteachers are much less focused on this. So will the Government start testing?”

Education minister Baroness Smith of Malvern said Labour governments have a “proud history” of promoting British values in the education system.

She said: “This Government will continue that tradition to ensure our children and young people are supported to become active and engaged citizens.”

Lady Smith went on to express “concern” about the Bill’s approach to legislating on British values, saying: “The fundamental British values at the moment are not currently set out as a list of values that exist within law. The guidance is non-statutory.

“Primary legislation that changes and, to a certain extent, sets in stone British values would potentially limit school freedoms to tailor their approach and would open schools up to external challenge to their provision beyond Ofsted inspections, which are right actually to ensure that values are being properly dealt with.

“Dealing with that challenge would in turn place huge burdens on schools.”

Lady Smith said ensuring schools have some autonomy in this area is important, adding: “Schools need to be free to embed the values in a way that meets the needs of their pupils.”

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date, although is unlikely to become law without Government support.