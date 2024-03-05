Grade II listed council building advertised as part of move to encourage council staff back into the office

A Grade II listed council building is being advertised on the property market, as part of the local authorities plans to encourage council staff back into the office.

Bodlondeb office in Conwy are being advertised by Conwy County Borough Council to gauge interest in the property.

Councillors approved the Office Accommodation Strategy Part 2 last year and agreed that a Full Business Case should be developed, including detailed costs and potential savings, for locating all the Council’s office services at Coed Pella in Colwyn Bay.

Redevelopment

As part of that process, the Bodlondeb office have been identified as suitable for redevelopment via a long lease.

Situated within an established public park and woodland, the council believes the property could provide an opportunity for a hotel or similar leisure use.

Cllr Nigel Smith, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy said: “We’re engaging with the market to ensure the most sustainable opportunity is brought to the site and therefore to the town of Conwy.”

“We need to test the market to look at all options, but it’s important to note that we’re not seeking any formal bids or proposals at this stage.

Cllr Smith added: “I’d also like to reassure the local community that the woodland, war memorial, cricket ground, tennis courts and children’s play area are not included in this proposal.

“Public access will also be retained in certain areas that are within the offered site.

“The initial process involves inviting expressions of interest; informal discussions with interested parties to learn more about their proposals; and finding opportunities and issues.”

