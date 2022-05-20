Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Grand Designs: Families could be given the opportunity to design and build their own homes in Ebbw Vale

20 May 2022 2 minutes Read
The plot of land off Cemetery Road. Photo via Google

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Families will be given the opportunity to design and build their own homes in Ebbw Vale if plans for a housing estate are agreed by county planners.

An outline planning application has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council by Merthyr Tydfil-based construction firm Jones Building Ltd to build 13 homes on land at Cemetery Road, Ebbw Vale to the north of the town centre.

Outline planning applications discuss whether the principle of a development on a patch of land is acceptable or not.

If permission is given, then a further detailed planning application needs to be agreed with planners.

Jones Building Ltd’s agents CLC construction consultants explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

13 dwellings

CLC said: “The site was originally purchased with a view to develop a housing scheme with a variety of house types.

“The proposed development will consist of 13 detached dwellings in generously sized plots – they will be offered for sale on the open market for self-build.”

This will happen once  all the required infrastructure has been built at the site,

Once this happens it is expected that plot buyers will produce their own designs for the homes which will need to include “appropriate levels” of car parking provision.

CLC said: “In the main the frontages will face Cemetery Road.

“The site will create its own ambience as it is enclosed.

“This is an opportunity to develop individual sustainable dwellings with designs by each family to cope with global warming.”

Cemetery Road development site – sat image

In the past, a railway line ran though the site as well as a stream, which is a “deep surface culvert.”

Standing water from the nearby road drains into the culvert.

The document suggests that a “rain garden” could be built to deal with surface water issues.

Before any building work takes place that a further sustainable drainage application (SuDS) will be required that shows how the surface water will be dealt with at the site.

A decision on the application is expected by June 28.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Brian
Brian
1 hour ago

Hope they’re not expecting any EU grants to help them.

Cynan
Cynan
27 minutes ago

So the families just need to have the finances to engage their own architects and go through planning and building regs approvals. Sounds like back door “gentrification” to me.
Given the location, good luck with that 😀

stephen mahoney
stephen mahoney
8 seconds ago

And hope the developer (whom I’ve never heard of) get the roads and drainage complete to an acceptable standard (they probably wont, this type of scheme usually ends in tears as the developer sells the plots before adequately completing the associated works then pulls the pin on the ltd company before adoption).

Wouldn’t touch it with a s****y stick

