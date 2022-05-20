Grand Designs: Families could be given the opportunity to design and build their own homes in Ebbw Vale

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Families will be given the opportunity to design and build their own homes in Ebbw Vale if plans for a housing estate are agreed by county planners.

An outline planning application has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council by Merthyr Tydfil-based construction firm Jones Building Ltd to build 13 homes on land at Cemetery Road, Ebbw Vale to the north of the town centre.

Outline planning applications discuss whether the principle of a development on a patch of land is acceptable or not.

If permission is given, then a further detailed planning application needs to be agreed with planners.

Jones Building Ltd’s agents CLC construction consultants explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

13 dwellings

CLC said: “The site was originally purchased with a view to develop a housing scheme with a variety of house types.

“The proposed development will consist of 13 detached dwellings in generously sized plots – they will be offered for sale on the open market for self-build.”

This will happen once all the required infrastructure has been built at the site,

Once this happens it is expected that plot buyers will produce their own designs for the homes which will need to include “appropriate levels” of car parking provision.

CLC said: “In the main the frontages will face Cemetery Road.

“The site will create its own ambience as it is enclosed.

“This is an opportunity to develop individual sustainable dwellings with designs by each family to cope with global warming.”

In the past, a railway line ran though the site as well as a stream, which is a “deep surface culvert.”

Standing water from the nearby road drains into the culvert.

The document suggests that a “rain garden” could be built to deal with surface water issues.

Before any building work takes place that a further sustainable drainage application (SuDS) will be required that shows how the surface water will be dealt with at the site.

A decision on the application is expected by June 28.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

