Grandparents in court to deny murder of two-year-old Ethan Griffiths

The grandparents of a two-year-old boy from Flintshire have denied his murder.

Kerry Ives, 45, and Michael Ives, 46, appeared at Mold Crown Court via videolink from separate prisons on Friday accused of the murder of Ethan Ives Griffiths on August 16 2021.

Not guilty pleas

The couple, of Garden City, Flintshire, spoke to confirm their names and to enter not guilty pleas to murder, causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a person under 16 years.

Ethan’s mother, Shannon Ives, 27, of Mold, appeared in the dock and denied causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a person under 16.

The charges allege cruelty took place from June 8 2021 until the toddler’s death.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said a trial, expected to last four to five weeks, would be held on November 11.

Kerry and Michael Ives were remanded in custody and Shannon Ives was released on bail.

