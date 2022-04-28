Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Grassroots campaigning: Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price ‘mows man’s lawn’ to get his vote

28 Apr 2022 2 minutes Read
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price mowing a lawn. Picture by Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has attempted to show his dedication to winning every vote in the upcoming local elections by mowing a voters’ lawn.

The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Senedd Member posted a picture of himself – in a full suit – mowing the lawn on Facebook.

“He said he’d vote Plaid Cymru if I mowed his lawn,” he said on his public page, during a day of campaigning in Port Talbot.

The local elections take place on 5 May. Plaid Cymru currently control Gwynedd Council, and also Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion alongside a group of independents.

The picture caused much mirth on Facebook, with Gareth D. J. Harper saying it was “a fine example of grassroots management in action.”

Another one expressed annoyance that they had already voted and therefore would not have their lawn mowed.

“Paint my extension and I will think about it,” Caroline Luker said.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
35 minutes ago

Some cynics might think it’s a political stunt, but I think it’s Adam Price saying. If I promise to do something I’ll do it.

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.