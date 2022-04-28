Grassroots campaigning: Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price ‘mows man’s lawn’ to get his vote

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has attempted to show his dedication to winning every vote in the upcoming local elections by mowing a voters’ lawn.

The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Senedd Member posted a picture of himself – in a full suit – mowing the lawn on Facebook.

“He said he’d vote Plaid Cymru if I mowed his lawn,” he said on his public page, during a day of campaigning in Port Talbot.

The local elections take place on 5 May. Plaid Cymru currently control Gwynedd Council, and also Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion alongside a group of independents.

Get in the queue, Owen! Also been asked to bake a blueberry cake, power wash a drive, paint an extension and mow some lawns in Aberteifi (can you help with this @ElinCeredigion?!) 🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💪 https://t.co/ZGtCS5TEs0 — Adam Price 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@Adamprice) April 28, 2022

The picture caused much mirth on Facebook, with Gareth D. J. Harper saying it was “a fine example of grassroots management in action.”

Another one expressed annoyance that they had already voted and therefore would not have their lawn mowed.

“Paint my extension and I will think about it,” Caroline Luker said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

