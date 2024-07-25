Great British Energy and Crown Estate partner to ‘turbo charge’ energy independence

Martin Shipton

A major partnership aimed at harnessing cheaper clean energy for the benefit of consumers has been announced between the newly established publicly owned company Great British Energy and The Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate, which has a £16bn portfolio of land and seabed across Wales, England and Northern Ireland, operates independently and returns its profits to the UK Government, which says it brings long-established expertise to the partnership, as well as new investment and borrowing powers.

At the same time, it’s said that Great British Energy will bring the critical strategic industrial policy that the state can provide, as well as its own ability to invest.

The Crown Estate estimates this partnership will lead to up to 20-30GW of new offshore wind developments, including off the coast of Wales, reaching seabed lease stage by 2030, enough power for the equivalent of almost 20 million homes.

Opportunities

Today’s announcement comes as Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens was at ABP Port Talbot to discuss how Welsh industry will be at the forefront of new investment in clean energy. At the port, she discussed Port Talbot’s involvement in plans to develop large-scale floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea and opportunities to create high-quality employment in future industries like clean energy provision.

Earlier, Ms Stevens was at Tata Steel Port Talbot to continue discussions with steel unions about how the UK Government can support the workforce following Tata’s decision to build an electric arc furnace at the site. Since becoming Welsh Secretary following the July 4 general election, Ms Stevens has chaired the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board for the first time and carried out a series of talks with Tata Steel, steel unions, members of the workforce and businesses in the local supply chain.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that Great British Energy will be headquartered in Scotland and will back energy generation projects in the UK, bringing profits back to the British people. The government is already legislating to give both Great British Energy and The Crown Estate the powers they need to rapidly deliver, with two Bills being introduced in Parliament today.

Sir Keir said: “My government is laser focused on delivering change, to make people better off.

“This innovative partnership between Great British Energy and the Crown Estate is an important step toward our mission for clean energy by 2030, and bringing down energy bills for good.

“This agreement will drive up to £60bn in investment into the sector, turbocharging our country toward energy security, the next generation of skilled jobs, and lowering bills for families and business.

“My mission-led government is rolling up our sleeves to deliver for Britain.”

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: “We are quickly delivering on our pledge to set up Great British Energy and Wales can now be at the forefront of this investment – building floating offshore wind, bringing down bills and making the country energy secure.

“Wales has the resources and skills to be a powerhouse in cutting edge energy technologies and we will work alongside the Welsh Government to create high-quality jobs in places like Port Talbot and boost the next generation of Welsh industry.”

“Essential”

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Great British Energy comes from a simple idea – that the British people should own and benefit from our natural resources. Investing in clean power is the route to end the UK’s energy insecurity, and Great British Energy will be essential in this mission.

“The agreement with The Crown Estate will lead to more investment, cleaner power, more energy security, and is a statement of intent that it will be a permanent and transformative institution for our country.”

Chief Executive of the Crown Estate Dan Labbad said: “The Crown Estate exists to serve the national interest, including stewarding our natural resources to deliver a decarbonised, energy secure and sustainable future.

“With new powers and by partnering with government, we can drive greater investment into this future for our country, and with it support nature recovery and job creation.

The UK Government said Great British Energy will have five key functions:

* Project development – leading projects through development stages to speed up their delivery, whilst capturing more value for the British public;

* Project investment – investing in energy projects alongside the private sector, helping get them off the ground;

* Local Power Plan – supporting local energy generation projects through working with local authorities, combined authorities and communities;

* Supply chains – building supply chains across the UK, boosting energy independence and creating jobs;

* Great British Nuclear – exploring how Great British Energy and Great British Nuclear will work together, including considering how Great British Nuclear functions will fit with Great British Energy.

The partnership will see the public sector taking on a new role undertaking additional early development work for offshore wind projects. This will ensure, says the UK Government, that future offshore wind development has lower risk for developers, enabling projects to build out faster after leasing and crowding in private sector investment. It will also help boost new technologies such as carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, wave and tidal energy.

It comes as the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has published details of the company’s objective. It says that families across the UK have suffered during the cost-of-living crisis, as our over-reliance on fossil fuel markets was exploited by Putin. Great British Energy is part of the government’s plans for clean power by 2030, so families and businesses are never left vulnerable again to spiking global prices.

The Crown Estate has already helped the UK to become a global leader in the offshore wind sector, and is currently running one of the world’s largest commercial scale floating wind leasing programmes in the Celtic Sea between Wales and Ireland. This partnership will accelerate that leadership even further.

Crown Estate

The Crown Estate is an independent commercial business with a diverse £16bn portfolio that includes urban centres and development opportunities; one of the largest rural holdings in the country; Regent Street and St James’s in London’s West End; and Windsor Great Park. As well as managing the seabed and much of the coastline around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, it plays a major role in the UK’s world leading offshore wind sector as well as emerging offshore technologies.

Established by an Act of Parliament, The Crown Estate occupies a space between the public and private sectors, and returns all its profit to HM Treasury for the benefit of public spending. This has totalled £4bn over the last 10 years.

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP responded to the announcements saying: “North Wales has some of the highest energy bills in the UK with bills around £129 a year higher than the UK average. The UK Government’s investment plans largely rely on private investment and they should clearly set out how this will benefit households in Wales, over private companies. Devolution of the Crown Estate is also vital in Wales if we are to ensure that profits made from leasing land for energy projects are retained in Wales, as they are in Scotland.

“While new investment is welcome, the promise of £8.3bn UK-wide public investment over the course of the Parliament is not ambitious enough. At the general election, Plaid Cymru proposed a Green New Deal that would have invested £6bn directly in Wales to develop renewable energy projects, with a strong focus on community and local ownership.

“Today’s partnership also leaves us none the wiser on Labour’s plans to save steel jobs in Wales. The future of steelmaking will be crucial for developing jobs in the renewable energy sector, and the government must make a clear commitment to protect steel jobs.”

