Green light for 18th century mill to be converted into home

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to turn a historic Grade II listed mill and pub into a house have been given the green light.

An application seeking to change the use of the Grade-II listed Garth Mill in Ffynnongroyw was submitted to Flintshire council in January 2023.

The water-powered corn mill was originally built by Mostyn Estates in 1743 to produce feed for livestock on surrounding farms, as well as ponies working at the nearby Point of Ayr Colliery.

The mill on Garth Lane was in operation until 1956 and was then used to store and sell tyres, before being sold by Mostyn Estates in 1983.

It was later converted into a pub which closed in March 2020 when the Covid pandemic started and was never reopened.

The pub was soon put on the market with a price tag of £500,000 before proposals to convert it were brought forward early last year.

The owner initially sought permission to turn the pub and neighbouring cottage into a single house, with an attached barn to be used a holiday let.

However, the holiday rental proposals were removed and the scheme has now been approved by planning officials from Flintshire Council.

In a report outlining their decision, they said: “This full application proposes the conversion of a former mill and public house and attached vacant mill cottage at Garth Mill, Garth Lane, Ffynongroyw into a single dwelling.

“The former mill and cottage is a Grade II-listed building located within the open countryside to the south of Ffynongroyw, on the edge of Mostyn Estate.

“Policy states that the loss of a community facility such as a public house will only be permitted where the local community would continue to be served by accessible alternative facilities.

“Given the small size of the former pub, its relatively remote location, including the length of time it has been vacant and the presence of another public house in Ffynnongroyw, it is not considered that the development is contrary to this policy.

“Amended plans have been received in progression of the application, in order to seek to ensure that the scheme of conversion reflects and retains the inherent vernacular character of the existing building.

“The principle of the conversion of the existing outbuilding into a dwelling.is supported having regard to the planning policy framework outlined above.”

The decision was made using delegated powers given to local authorities to enable officers to determine applications themselves, without going before a planning committee.

