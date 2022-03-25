Green light for new Welsh medium primary school in Rhydyfelin

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A new Welsh medium primary school in Rhydyfelin has been approved by councillors.

The plans for the current Heol y Celyn Primary School site, which include a multi-use games area, sports field and car park, were given the go ahead by Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s planning committee on Thursday, 24 March.

The existing school will be demolished and a new school built on the western part of the site which is currently occupied by a playing field.

The location of the existing school will be redeveloped to provide “improved access circulation” and parking facilities, the report said. This will include 41 car park spaces and six coach spaces and access to the site will be from its north-eastern corner directly from Holly Street.

The remainder of the site currently occupied by school buildings will be given over to a mini football pitch and a multi-use games area.

Objections

There were 32 objections received in the initial consultation and then three more after a further round of consultation and the addition of more details. These include procedural issues, highways and transport concerns and drainage and water management.

Planning officers had recommended approval of the proposals and said in their report: “The principle of the proposed development is entirely compliant with planning policy and all material planning considerations in this case.

“It is also consistent with the broader council objectives for renewal of education provision across the county borough in accordance with the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools Programme.”

They also said: “The replacement school would represent a significant improvement over the existing facility in terms of what it is and what it can provide for the local community.

“The replacement school offers the opportunity to provide the area with a state of the art in operation facility that will provide local pupils with an improved learning experience.”

The new school will cost £12.5m and is expected to open in September 2024.

The funding is part of a wider £55m investment across Greater Pontypridd from Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme.

