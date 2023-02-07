Green light for Pembrokeshire public loos to be turned into holiday let

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Plans to convert former public toilets to a holiday let have been given the go-ahead by Pembrokeshire planners.

Last year, Neil Salter, of Llanstadwell, Milford Haven, applied for a change of use to a one-bedroomed holiday let – with associated internal and external works – for The Old Public Convenience, The Promenade, Neyland.

Pembrokeshire County Council closed the facility in 2014 following a rationalisation of public toilets across the county, in consultation with Neyland Town Council, with an alternative public convenience available at Neyland Marina.

A report for planners said economic benefits would arise from generating revenue within the tourism industry, with minimal environmental impact.

It stated: “Due to the location of the building, the proposed inclusion of windows as proposed would not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of any nearby residential dwellings.

“The proposed use of the building for holiday accommodation would be acceptable in terms of the amenity of the occupants, being in a sustainable location.

“Although an existing commercial use is located directly behind the building, the use as holiday accommodation would have an acceptable impact on the amenity of the visitors due to the transient nature of the occupiers for holiday accommodation.”

One letter raising concerns including noise, smells and general disturbance, a claimed unsuitability of access, and parking issues.

The application, recommended for approval, was conditionally approved earlier this month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

