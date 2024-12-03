Green light for Wrexham AFC’s new youth academy despite criticism

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Wrexham AFC has been given the go ahead to create a new youth academy at a local high school.

But the club was criticised for not engaging with the community before the development began – something the committee chairman noted was becoming a habit.

Officers recommended that Wrexham County Borough Council Planning Committee approve the partially retrospective proposal to create a new facility at Darland High School in Rossett to house the academy for nine to 18-year-olds.

Leisure centre

The application is for two new buildings – one 30m x 13m and one 27m x 11.8m – which are already partially built at the school – which is also operated as a leisure centre. It also includes two shipping containers for storage.

But the chairman of the Planning Committee Cllr Mike Morris admonished Wrexham for repeatedly submitting retrospective planning applications, this being the third to date.

“I think in terms of the track record of the football club and their retrospective applications that they tend to submit on a regular basis, I think we need to be as tight as possible.”

‘Green Wedge’

In a passionate plea to Wrexham County Borough Council’s planning committee, opponent Jim Smith argued that the scheme failed to meet the conditions for development in the ‘Green Wedge’ – an area that connects green belt spaces.

“I am speaking against this planning application,” he said. “The applicant acknowledges this is for buildings to be constructed in the Green Wedge.

“Planning Policy Wales says the construction of new buildings in the Green Wedge is inappropriate unless for essential facilities for outdoor sport and recreation.

“The applicant needs to show it is essential that these buildings are located in the Green Wedge – meaning this is the only location that can be used. It’s common knowledge that the applicant considered other locations, therefore this facility and these buildings could have been located elsewhere in the Wrexham area.”

He was supported by Cllr Hugh Jones – speaking as the member for Rossett.

“I think it’s rather sad in a way that Darland School and the football club have been particularly poor in engaging with the local community in regard this development.

“It was only when Cllr Ross Shepherd and myself went to the football club that they actually began to engage with the local community.”

Community benefits

The development was defended by Wrexham AFC Academy manager Andy Lowe, who said the partnership with Darland School would benefit the wider Wrexham community.

“This multi-million pound development will enhance wellbeing and lifestyle choices and support education,” he said.

“Additional benefits for the school include improved facilities, investment in grass potches for use for PE, school games and community events.

“Children will have access to modern changing blocks, showers and facilities for extra-curricular activities, enabling the school to host multi-school activities, primary school and cluster events.

“The club has invested in new equipment that both the school and academy will have access to and groundstaff will maintain all areas.”

Cllr Jones also raised concerns about increased use of the narrow Gamford Lane entrance to the site – something he asked officers to restrict – as well as clarification around floodlighting – as the application states there would be no external lighting despite training sessions running until 8.30pm.

Senior planning officer Matthew Phillips said that assurances had been received that Gamford Lane would only be used for limited deliveries and confirmed there was no permission for floodlighting within the application.

Councillors voted to approved the plans, with Cllr Graham Rogers standing up for the application.

“A bit of common sense is required,” he said. “Not for the football club but for the city in general. I do have concerns. What we need to do is to support the application, do what’s best for Wrexham in general because the children of today are the adults of the future.”

