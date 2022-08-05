Green tourism initiative offers people travelling by train half price admission to Wales’ historic landmarks
People travelling by train to Wales’ historic landmarks can get half price entry thanks to a new partnership between Transport for Wales and Cadw.
Visitors who present a valid same-day rail ticket will be eligible for two tickets for the price of one at paid Cadw sites across the country.
The offer is valid at historic locations looked after by Cadw across Wales, including world famous castles at Caernarfon, Conwy and Caerphilly, many of which are easily accessible by rail.
James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “Wales has so many incredible places to visit and this offer is a perfect way to save money, while also travelling sustainably using public transport.
“We’re delighted to be working with Cadw on this scheme and hope to see many people taking up the offer over the next year.”
Sustainability
Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “As the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Cadw is committed to the sustainability of Wales’s historical landscape, for the benefit of future generations.
“Naturally, this commitment goes hand in hand with Wales’s wider sustainability targets — so we couldn’t be happier to be supporting Transport for Wales with this green tourism initiative.
“We hope that the offer will enable Welsh residents and visitors alike to choose a greener, public travel option when visiting our outstanding historic sites — this summer and beyond.”
Visitors must show a Transport for Wales train ticket, valid for a journey taking place on the same day as they visit the Cadw attraction.
The half price deal is available at Cadw sites where visitors pay for entry and must be redeemed on the same day visitors purchase an entry ticket.
The TfW ticket must be valid to the nearest station which serves the attraction being visited.
This offer runs until end on 31 May 2023.
You can view full details of the deal here……
Easier than providing a decent rail network I suppose:-
Yes it will take you 4x as long to get here for 5x the price and we’ll be closing shortly after you arrive, so here’s a half price ticket to reward you for wasting your day. Hoorah!
What clown came up with this?
Couples will get half price with two tickets for the price of one. Single people who have no one to travel with will have to pay full price, Just another example of how discrimination against single people forces them pay rip-off prices and subsidise couples and families.
Well, well, do try and be positive. Yesterday, on my commute, the road was busy and an RTA on a junction near the Oakley Arms brought queues in 4 directions, I’m guessing many of them were wishing the maths had favoured the train, other Castles on the old Cambrian Line are Harlech and Criccieth, ride them before the sea takes them… It is about time Huw Edwards did a documentary on the spectacular nature of the Cambrian Coast with the Cambrian Coast Express as the subject, (must be a lot of home movies of the trip!), how tens of thousands… Read more »