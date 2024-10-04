Greenland legislator sparks row over use of languages in Danish parliament
A legislator representing Greenland in Denmark’s parliament was asked to leave the podium of the assembly because she intended to speak only in Greenlandic – the Inuit language of the sparsely populated Arctic island.
The move frustrated uncomprehending legislators and highlighted strained relations within the Danish Realm.
Aki-Matilda Hoegh-Dam, from the social democratic Siumut party, is at the centre of a debate about whether legislators from Greenland and the Faroe Islands can speak in their own tongues before the Danish parliament.
The two semi-independent territories that are part of the Danish Realm each hold two seats in the Folketing in Copenhagen.
Demands
He added that she had been informed last year that Greenlandic and Faroese legislators can speak in their local tongues if they themselves translate it into Danish immediately afterwards.
Ms Hoegh-Dam said she had no intention of doing that.
Danish, which is taught in Greenland’s schools, is the language in the Copenhagen assembly.
Ms Hoegh-Dam demands simultaneous interpretation.
Mr Gade has said that the Folketing is not geared for that but Greenlandic and Faroese legislators can get extra funds to hire translators.
Colony
In 1979, the island was granted home rule, and 30 years later Greenland became a self-governing entity.
But Denmark retains control over justice, foreign and defence affairs.
However, relations have been tense between the two, including because of revelations of misconduct by Danish authorities in Greenland during the 20th century.
A movement for the vast island’s independence has intensified over the past two decades.
Greenland, which has a population of some 57,000 and whose main export is fish, still relies heavily on Denmark for annual financial support, which is budgeted to be four billion kroner (nearly £449 million) in 2024.
