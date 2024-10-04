Greenland legislator sparks row over use of languages in Danish parliament

A legislator representing Greenland in Denmark’s parliament was asked to leave the podium of the assembly because she intended to speak only in Greenlandic – the Inuit language of the sparsely populated Arctic island.

The move frustrated uncomprehending legislators and highlighted strained relations within the Danish Realm.

Aki-Matilda Hoegh-Dam, from the social democratic Siumut party, is at the centre of a debate about whether legislators from Greenland and the Faroe Islands can speak in their own tongues before the Danish parliament.

The two semi-independent territories that are part of the Danish Realm each hold two seats in the Folketing in Copenhagen.