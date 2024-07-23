Groundbreaking scheme launched in response to the housing crisis in Welsh language strongholds

An innovative scheme which aims to tackle the housing crisis in strongholds of the Welsh language has launched in an area where a third of houses are second or empty homes,.

Menter Iaith Conwy’s first step will be to employ an officer who will focus specifically on the Penmachno area in Dyffryn Conwy.

The post, which will be funded by the Eryri National Park, and will continue for two years initially, has already been advertised and it is hoped that the post holder will be appointed during the next month.

Trigger

Meirion Davies, Chief Executive of Menter Iaith Conwy said: “The Scheme was triggered by the housing crisis which is hitting areas all over rural Wales undermining key communities and the future of the Welsh language.”

“In the face of such a crisis, we felt that the mentrau iaith must extend beyond their usual activity of promoting the Welsh language.

“Although it is vitally important to continue with different cultural and social activities to encourage people to use their Welsh, it is also necessary to take practical steps to protect the economic and social infrastructure that supports Welsh communities.”

“We chose the Penmachno area as a starting point as the area has been hit particularly hard by buyers of second homes and holiday homes.

“According to a housing use survey, more than a third – 36% – of the houses in the area are either empty or holiday homes, and local young people are unable to afford a house”

“It is also an area where we have been active as an initiative, having established the Hwb y Llan Committee for a few years, and they have been very successful in creating a buzz in the village and reviving the Old School building.”

“Our hope now, in partnership with the Community Council, is to try to tackle the problem that threatens to undermine all our work.”

“We are very fortunate that Eryri National Park has funded this scheme for 2 years to begin with, and we are very grateful to them for their support”

“Vital”

Elliw Owen, the Park Authority’s Head of Planning Policy said: “We’re very pleased to be able to support this innovative scheme aimed at resolving the housing crisis in Bro Machno.

“Such schemes may prove to be a vital tool in the safeguarding of the language and culture of our communities, as well as the viability of Eryri’s rural economy”.

The main responsibilities of the post will include consultation with the Penmachno community, searching for suitable properties to buy and let to local people and collaborating with Tai Gwynedd to promote their property in Penmachno.

The post holder will also help prepare applications for grant money, look at plans to raise shares locally to finance a purchase and work with rural housing enablers to identify affordable housing needs within communities.

Meirion added: “The post is full of challenges and possibilities for anyone that has progressive ideas and who can organize work independently without direct instruction as well as work with the community.”

“Anyone who is interested is welcome to contact me on [email protected] for more information.”

