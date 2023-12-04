Group aims to make Wales a ‘Nation of Peace’

Individuals and organisations from all over Wales have joined forces to establish Peace Action Wales, a new campaign network for Peace and justice.

Peace Action Wales (Heddwch ar Waith) has been funded through the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust with the intention of increasing collaboration between peace and justice organisations for the benefit of the people and communities of Wales and the world.

The Wales-wide network wants people to be at the centre of what Peace Action Wales wants to achieve, leading on their objectives.

As part of the work, the network has established three concrete goals – to map the extent of militarism in Wales, to establish methods of distributing and disseminating information on non-violence and building a network of lobbyists for justice.

One of the main objectives of Peace Action Wales will be to work together with local governments and the Welsh Government towards the goal of making Wales a Nation of Peace.

Sam Bannon of Peace Action Wales said: “Peace at Work is a golden opportunity for Wales to lead in creating a just and fair society. Working as part of the international campaign to take real action for peace the network enables us to start investing in methods that put people before profit and the greed for power”

Sam added: “By creating a nation with peace at its heart, people can be empowered to change the direction of our economy, our education system and our culture towards a more sustainable and secure future.”

Anyone is welcome to join the network which can be found via their social media channels.

