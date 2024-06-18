Group doubts 20mph default speed limit has made Welsh roads safer
Martin Shipton
A group that opposes the default 20mph speed limit in Wales has sought to discredit claims that the change has made roads safer.
By the time it closed on March 13 2024, a petition calling for the lower limit to be rescinded had attracted 469,5710 signatures – by far the highest number ever achieved by a petition to the Senedd.
However, on June 12 BBC Wales reported that road casualty figures issued by the Welsh Government showed a 12% drop in the number of people killed and seriously injured at 20mph and 30mph for the last three months of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.
But the group United Voices, set up in 2023 to monitor and protest against the impact of the 20mph legislation and hold the Welsh Government to account, claims the figures quoted by the BBC provide a distorted view of the situation.
Impact
David Jones, one of the group’s founders, said: “The statistics that have recently been released by the Welsh Government give the first opportunity to compare, like on like, the before and after impact of the legislation.
“While the BBC report was true as far as it went, there are other statistics that have been made available that paint a different picture.
“There has actually been an increase in the numbers of people who have either been killed or seriously injured on 20mph roads over the same period.
“The reduction in the numbers at 30mph may be due to the fact that there are now less roads restricted to 30mph, thus resulting in less accidents. It could therefore be argued that the problem overall has remained the same. And it could also be argued that the problem has moved from the 30mph roads to the 20mph roads. The question is, does this make 20mph roads less safe?
“Furthermore, while it appears that one category of road users may have seen some benefit to the implementation, looking at the data as a whole brings into question whether other categories of road users are now paying a hefty price.”
Graphs
Mr Jones cited a series of graphs issued by the Welsh Government that he claimed illustrated the group’s view that the change had not delivered the safety improvements predicted and claimed.
The default speed limit went down from 30mph to 20mph in September 2023. One graph illustrated the comparison between 2022 and 2023 on a quarterly basis, with deaths from road accidents at speeds of 20 mph and 30 mph. It showed there were two deaths in Q4 2022 at 20 mph, while this increased to seven deaths in Q4 2023 – an increase of 250%.
A second graph related to people who were seriously Injured in road accidents at speeds of 20 mph and 30 mph. The results showed there were nine people seriously injured in Q4 2022 at 20 mph, while this increased to 92 in Q4 2023, an increase of 922%.
Another graph illustrated the comparison between 2022 and 2023 on a quarterly basis of deaths and seriously injured motorcyclists. Since the introduction of the default speed limit, the number of motorcyclists who have died as a result of a road accident has increased from none in Q4 2022 to four in Q4 2023, an increase of 400%.
The number of seriously injured motorcyclists who have suffered serious injury due to a road accident rose from 38 in Q4 2022 to 43 in Q4 2023, an increase of 13%.
Since the introduction of the default speed limit changes last September, the number of cyclists who have died as a result of a road accident has increased from 3 in Q4 2022 to 4 in Q4 2023, an increase of 33%.
A further graph shows that over the same period, an increase in cyclists suffering serious injury due to a road accident rose from 11 in Q4 2022 to 14 in Q2023, an increase of 27%.
Mr Jones said: “Given the data available, the Welsh Government now needs to urgently review the aims of the policy and ensure that the benefits it claimed would be brought about through the reduction in speed have not inadvertently caused more dangerous roads elsewhere.
“Questions need to be answered as to whether the overall promised reduction in road casualties plus the promised savings to the NHS have materialised, given the increase in death and serious injury to other categories of road users.”
Ah, United Voices, a group set up in London at Lexington st, London , why would this group have any interest in the laws of a different country? Just like the anti 20mph Facebook group, set up by a Sunderland, England, Tory councillor to attack a law in Cymru. Their views are about as relevant to us ,as a statement made by the Mongolian govt on laws in Cymru.
Science says the heavier the object plus the faster the speed the harder and more damaging the impact. That also goes for 2 ton cars going at higher speeds. Since the rollout of the default 20mph those opposed have been shouting (and they do a lot of that) for the evidence to back up the rollout and now surprise surprise when the evidence is produced they attack it. All very Trumpian.
Labour in wales must be suicidal not wanting to win the next senedd elections, 4700000 votes against 5500 for the 20mph, and now instead of reversing the 20mph back to 30mph they want us to go online and nominate which roads which we think should go back to 30mph and they will then say yes or no, power trip springs to mind.
It is local councils who decide these things, not the Gov. This has been said dozens of times, were you aware of this, or just trying to misrepresent the truth.
So what you are saying is that any local council in wales could revert to 30mph without the consent and agreement of the gov. Interesting very interesting.
Look if the petition was based on factual evidence, then you would have a point, but it wasn’t, and if you read it, the evidence discredit the petition, which makes what you say silly and the people who signed it not understanding why and why they were signing.
But details for the silly with fingers in their ears I guess, isn’t that right
Local council highways dept have set the speed limits, that is why different councils have different interpretations of how to implement this, it is not and never was a ” blanket ” limit set by our gov, plenty of press coverage was given to Monmouth council, when it changed some of its descisions . Simply put, yes, councils do not need gov “consent or agreement ” to change the 20 mph speed limits back to 30. Tory party half truths and misrepresentations have led to this confusion.
Well people need to actually do 20 frist, it ain’t happening often. But I find the figures recently published to be more realistic than the voices of people who are foreign.
Traffic seems to be moving at the same speed as it always did in built up areas.
I’ve even noticed buses and council vehicles driving nearer to 30mph than 20.
Not everyone who disagrees with you is ‘foreign’.
‘By the time it closed on March 13 2024, a petition calling for the lower limit to be rescinded had attracted 469,5710 signatures – by far the highest number ever achieved by a petition to the Senedd.’ I’m not clear – because thus far I’ve not been able to come across the information – whether these ‘469,5710 signatures’ have come from people who live in Wales, or who at the very least travel to Wales frequently for business and/or for pleasure, or whether they’ve been gathered, UK-wide and purely polemically, from people who live many miles away and who may… Read more »
People had to put their postcode in when registering their signatures. Of course, this could mean people outside Wales could have looked up a Welsh postcode and used this instead. It’s a fundemental flaw in the petitions system calling into question the result of every petition put before the Welsh Parliament.
Who are these people ? Who elected them and what is their mandate ? What connects them ? Are they linked to the sign 🪧 painters ?
We should be told ! Now
The only thing the blanket 20mph limit is doing to Wales is reducing economic activity even further.
It was championed by Drakeford, a man that doesn’t and can’t drive.
There were no cars in The Garden of Eden.
I remember that …
So all these cars on the road that I see every time I go out are a figment of my imagination, or do they all just get frustrated and give up never arriving at their destinations.
Where do you live, to have a ” blanket” limit of 20mph on all roads. In Bridgend county only roads going into residential streets have changed to 20mph, all the main roads have not changed. You need to contact your local council to ask why this is. Did you miss the consultation notices put out.
I traveled through the Wirral this weekend with 20 mph signs plus 10 mph signs also. No shortage of economic activity my friends. Ellesmere Port and Heswall were as busy as usual and no sign 🪧 daubing !
The police figures published 6 June appear to have been all casualties, not just the deaths and serious injuries. Perhaps NC could clarify that? Why there should be a different picture from the two sets of data is another question. It could be the same cohort of dangerous drivers that caused the serious accidents in the past have continued to drive in the same manner, if not worse, raising the serious collision numbers. My personal experience is that dangerous tailgating has increased within all speed limits, not just the 20 zones. The growing number of electric cars will also affect… Read more »
These people will try anything to discredit something to the point of delusions
You know, there was a Japanese guy that kept fighting for 20 years after WW2 ended, even though people were trying to telling him the war had ended, I guess these people are similar, they bought into their stance and they ain’t giving up and admitting defeat 🤣🤣
Guaranteed you will not find one cyclist, in Wales or anywhere, who would rather speed limits be increased from 20mph to 30mph. Why? Because slower vehicle speeds improve safety for vulnerable road users.
One a couple of roads near my home the biggest offenders at speeds over 20 are the lycra clad buffoons ! Are they exempt or something ?
Insurance claims will likely be the final arbiter. Esure recently said there was a 20% decrease in claims and if other firms in future confirm this then it will be difficult to dispute that it made the roads safer.
Casualty figures may well have a more random nature to them but a few years worth of statistic should enable any trend to be discerned without argument. They also do not tell you the cause, deaths and injuries can be caused by drivers being impaired by drugs and alcohol and then speeding in addition.
Anyone who does any quantity of driving can see the negative effects of the blanket 20mph policy. More road rage, mass non compliance including schools where the limit was needed and previously followed, frustrated drivers making poorer judgments and trying to make up lost time in non 20 zones, cars lingering longer creating more noise and pollution, long ques of traffic making it more difficult for pedestrians to cross. To say nothing of the impact on career drivers, long comuters, freight and those people and businesses reliant on them. Yet the Senedd still pushes the false narrative that all is… Read more »
I would say although its difficult to manage at times, on a recent tour of ‘Canolbarth Cymru’, I definitely saw a lot more elderly local residents, getting about their villages with more confidence as a result. Also, ‘trefi fel Corwen’ need to slow the traffic down so potential visitors can safely stop and shop in the town in order for it to revive.👍🏴