Group doubts 20mph default speed limit has made Welsh roads safer

A group that opposes the default 20mph speed limit in Wales has sought to discredit claims that the change has made roads safer.

By the time it closed on March 13 2024, a petition calling for the lower limit to be rescinded had attracted 469,5710 signatures – by far the highest number ever achieved by a petition to the Senedd.

However, on June 12 BBC Wales reported that road casualty figures issued by the Welsh Government showed a 12% drop in the number of people killed and seriously injured at 20mph and 30mph for the last three months of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

But the group United Voices, set up in 2023 to monitor and protest against the impact of the 20mph legislation and hold the Welsh Government to account, claims the figures quoted by the BBC provide a distorted view of the situation.

David Jones, one of the group’s founders, said: “The statistics that have recently been released by the Welsh Government give the first opportunity to compare, like on like, the before and after impact of the legislation.

“While the BBC report was true as far as it went, there are other statistics that have been made available that paint a different picture.

“There has actually been an increase in the numbers of people who have either been killed or seriously injured on 20mph roads over the same period.

“The reduction in the numbers at 30mph may be due to the fact that there are now less roads restricted to 30mph, thus resulting in less accidents. It could therefore be argued that the problem overall has remained the same. And it could also be argued that the problem has moved from the 30mph roads to the 20mph roads. The question is, does this make 20mph roads less safe?

“Furthermore, while it appears that one category of road users may have seen some benefit to the implementation, looking at the data as a whole brings into question whether other categories of road users are now paying a hefty price.”

Mr Jones cited a series of graphs issued by the Welsh Government that he claimed illustrated the group’s view that the change had not delivered the safety improvements predicted and claimed.

The default speed limit went down from 30mph to 20mph in September 2023. One graph illustrated the comparison between 2022 and 2023 on a quarterly basis, with deaths from road accidents at speeds of 20 mph and 30 mph. It showed there were two deaths in Q4 2022 at 20 mph, while this increased to seven deaths in Q4 2023 – an increase of 250%.

A second graph related to people who were seriously Injured in road accidents at speeds of 20 mph and 30 mph. The results showed there were nine people seriously injured in Q4 2022 at 20 mph, while this increased to 92 in Q4 2023, an increase of 922%.

Another graph illustrated the comparison between 2022 and 2023 on a quarterly basis of deaths and seriously injured motorcyclists. Since the introduction of the default speed limit, the number of motorcyclists who have died as a result of a road accident has increased from none in Q4 2022 to four in Q4 2023, an increase of 400%.

The number of seriously injured motorcyclists who have suffered serious injury due to a road accident rose from 38 in Q4 2022 to 43 in Q4 2023, an increase of 13%.

Since the introduction of the default speed limit changes last September, the number of cyclists who have died as a result of a road accident has increased from 3 in Q4 2022 to 4 in Q4 2023, an increase of 33%.

A further graph shows that over the same period, an increase in cyclists suffering serious injury due to a road accident rose from 11 in Q4 2022 to 14 in Q2023, an increase of 27%.

Mr Jones said: “Given the data available, the Welsh Government now needs to urgently review the aims of the policy and ensure that the benefits it claimed would be brought about through the reduction in speed have not inadvertently caused more dangerous roads elsewhere.

“Questions need to be answered as to whether the overall promised reduction in road casualties plus the promised savings to the NHS have materialised, given the increase in death and serious injury to other categories of road users.”

