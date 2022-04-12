‘Growing feeling Wales is anti-English’ warns industry boss over tourism tax
A tourism tax proposed as part of the Plaid Cymru and Welsh Government cooperation deal would feed into a “growing feeling” that Wales is “anti-English” a tourism boss has warned.
Ashford Price, secretary of the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions, said that the tourism tax could “damage” the tourism industry in Wales as tourists would visit other parts of the UK without a tax instead.
But Ashford Price warned: “From the many English contacts I have made in tourism over the years, I gather there is now a growing feeling by some in England that the Welsh Government is anti-English, and also anti-tourism.
“In many Welsh regions, 80% of their visitors come from England. Can Wales really afford to lose this market?”
Ashford Price, who is the owner of the National Showcaves Centre for Wales, added: “Wales has much to lose if this tax is implemented. Surely we need to encourage tourists to come to Wales, not tax them for coming!” he said.
“The Sun, Express and Mail newspapers are already having a field day, dubbing the proposed Welsh tourism tax a ‘tax on the English wanting to visit Wales’.
He added that Scotland had already looked at the idea of a tourism tax and decided against it for these reasons.
“In the end, they all have abandoned the idea owing to the potential damage to their tourism industries,” he said.
“If this Welsh tourism tax does come about, how many of our potential customers will simply vote with their feet and go to Devon, Ireland, or Scotland rather than pay yet another tax at a time when they are trying to cope with a personal cost of living crisis?”
‘Dog whistle’
Tourism provides a substantial economic contribution to Wales with tourism-related expenditure reaching more than £5bn annually in 2019.
A tourism tax would raise revenue for local authorities enabling them to manage services and infrastructure which makes tourism a success, according to Labour and Plaid.
In October, the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru have confirmed a consultation on proposals for a local visitor levy will launch in autumn 2022.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said a levy would enable destinations in Wales to be enjoyed for generations to come.
Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member Cefin Campbell MS said that the “measure will help support a sustainable rather than an extractive tourism sector”.
But the leader of the Welsh Conservatives has hit out at the proposed tax as a “nationalist dog whistle”.
Andrew RT Davies, MS for South Wales Central, was responding to a tweet from Kate Nicholls, CEO UK Hospitality in which she said: “Welsh hospitality has seen biggest fall in revenue over pandemic and a far slower rate of recovery.
“A tourist tax would deter visitors to Wales and with businesses already paying £1 in every £3 earned in tax make many unviable. Need strategy to boost demand turbo charge recovery”.
In a quote tweet, Mr Davies said: “The Labour/Plaid tourist tax plan is a nationalist dog whistle that will put a roadblock on our road to recovery. After a battering from Labour’s restrictions, now Welsh hospitality is facing a battering from the separatists.”
“The Sun, Express and Mail newspapers are already having a field day, dubbing the proposed Welsh tourism tax a ‘tax on the English wanting to visit Wales’. ” That rather suggests we’re doing something right. So much of what those three papers prints is the old “twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools” thing (And yes, it was indeed Englishman Kipling who wrote that phrase, but it’s no less valid for that!] This tax – which exists already in so many parts of the world – is for investment in tourism and in the public goods of… Read more »
No, but there is a growing realisation that we are being ripped off and exploited, that it is not the Welsh people who benefit from tourism, and that were anyone (hello, Welsh government?!!) to do an audit into who exactly does benefit, they will find that most of the pubs, hotels, outdoor pursuits enterprises, etc, etc, are owned and run by English people.
That would be interesting…reminds me of the story of the Cornish miner that returned from Australia and visited a copper mine and pointed to the yellow metal in the spoil heap and explained that it was gold…G. W. Hall…The Gold Mines of Merioneth
A friend of mine informs me that they asked this very question of Ken Skates over a year ago and got no reply…
The larger ventures that require substantial investment all come from across the border. They are the ones that get the grants and pay locals the minimum wage or less…
I think Zip World was started by a local guy…
Why the hang-ups over tourist taxes in the UK? Tourist taxes are common all over the world, helping to maintain public services and facilities and provide opportunities for investment for benefit of both local community and tourists – a no-brainer.
The take per tourist is relatively low here. Any increase may lower the spend in England… That is what the ‘critics’ are opposed to …
So what about all the countries in Europe or around the world that charge a tourism tax, are they all anti english?
At least 40 countries now charge some form of tourist tax, including a number of European cities and US states. A review by the European Tourism Association found that in Europe a tourist charge was in place in 125 destinations across 26 countries.
Having read the article a number of times I can see zero evidence that the proposed tourism tax is anti-English. The regular suspects saying something is so doesn’t make it so.
Wales is anti-English government because the English government is anti-Wales. Wales is also anti-English people trying to Anglicise our nation and its place names. This is all. Tourism is 4% of our economy. Not all of this is English tourism. If some want to try to hold us to ransom by threatening not to come, I personally have no problem letting them go. Cultural vandals are free to stay away. But tourists who treat us and our nation with respect will always be welcomed, wherever they are from, including England. I really don’t see what is so hard to understand… Read more »
Mr Price of ‘plastic’ dinosaur legend does not speak for Wales.
He’s never been scared of free publicity,
As for the comment by Andrew R T Davies, he should leave the politics to people who care for Cymru, and stick to looking after his sheep, where he can put his ” dog whistle ” to some use.
A tourist tax that invests in those areas that tourism is party of the economy, helps all. Its not anti any tourist (yes other people exist outside England).
So a tourism tax would drive them all to Ireland (where they are having the same discussion on a tourism tax), Scotland or Devon/Cornwall? Have they seen the cost of a ferry ticket, or the cost of fuel, or the higher costs of staying in Cornwall. Yes it changes the balance a little but if spent on tourist infrastructure, eg public toilets it swings that balance back in Wales favour.
What goes around comes around and the Internal Markets Act is the equivalent of the English shooting themselves in both feet at once. They are an immature people who never even try to see things from the point of view of others.
In his “Two Tracts on Civil Liberty” Richard Price called it tyranny and despotism. He was writing during the American war of Independence and the English establishment didn’t listen then either. Same old same old.
After reading many excellent stories on this site, I no longer bother and have not read this one, mainly because comments are most definately over moderated and removed if they are not pro Welsh as this one will be, so quickly read. Firstly myself, I am a proud Welshman born and bred all my 69 years in Wales, and I speak a little schoolboy English. To my point then. I sometime ago questioned the pressures the NHS was under financially especially here in Wales. So I questioned whether or not it would be a good idea to give people a… Read more »
I will reply anyway. Why would you write something anti Welsh to begin with? All you have really done is try to connect ‘welsh pride’ with anti Welsh language sentiment. You even suggest people would be healthier if there was less Welsh language around… We need less of that kind of ‘pride’ here.
RT Davies is one of the vilest English supremacists in the country. He cares nothing for Wales… His entire being is focused on preventing the people of Wales having a say in Welsh affairs. It would not surprise me if these attacks were coordinated through his office.
Ashford Price is a serial moanier, he’s always in the media grizzling about something or other.
Last time he was complaining about lockdowns affecting his business
Before that he was complaining about building regs. in the National Parks.
He even moans about the weather, https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/news/10359162.south-wales-tourist-boss-may-sue-weather-forecasters/
Like everything else people will compare the prices . So if Wales is more expensive than Cornwall or Scotland they will go for the latter.