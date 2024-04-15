Growth in council’s electric powered vehicle fleet

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

As many as 40 more vehicles owned by one council could become electric as a result of more than £400,000 of funding towards installing chargers on council sites.

A report due to go before cabinet on Wednesday, April 17, shows the progress made in the transition of the Merthyr Tydfil Council fleet to electric vehicles and the introduction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure at council sites following the further award of more than £436,000 of funding.

In March 2024 the council received confirmation that its application for the Welsh Government energy service zero emission vehicle (ZEV) and electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) grant programme for the financial year 2023-24 had been successful.

“Zero emission” transport

The grant award is for £436,184.87, which is to be specifically allocated towards the installation of four twin (eight vehicles) 22kW (KiloWatt) chargers at the civic centre in Castle Street and the installation of 11 twin (22 vehicles) 22kW chargers at unit five, Triangle Business Park.

The report said: “This funding is intended to support and accelerate the deployment of zero-emission transport solutions in line with the Welsh Government’s commitment to public sector and higher education decarbonisation.

“The tender for the works to be carried out has been completed. The deadline to complete the installation is the end of May 2024.”

The report said that after the installation the council will be able to replace 40 more fuel vehicles with electric vehicles, targeted for the end of 2025 (depending on availability).

All of the charging infrastructure installed to date has been fully funded externally from various organisations.

In 2021 the Welsh Government energy service awarded the council funding of £300,000 to be spent on the charging infrastructure at council sites to help speed up the transition of the council’s fleet to electric vehicles.

Funding use

The funding was used for the installation of two new electrical connections from the National Grid at unit 20 and unit five to provide sufficient supply for multiple electric vehicle chargers.

The remaining funding was used to install two electric vehicle chargers at unit 20 and partly funded the purchase of one electric vehicle.

In 2022, following an application process, Cardiff Capital Region awarded the council funding of £666,500 to be spent on an innovative project that would help speed up the transition of fuel vehicles to electric vehicles and to reduce carbon.

The funding was used for the installation of 38 electric vehicle chargers that can charge 38 vehicles at the same time at different speeds depending on the vehicle battery size and the time needed to charge at unit 20.

As well as this four ultra rapid electric vehicles chargers were installed which have the capacity to charge an electric vehicle in 30-45 minutes depending on the battery size which is ideal if the drivers need to take the vehicles home or the vehicles need to be used for extended hours, the cabinet report said.

These electric vehicle chargers have been used by the council’s fleet department for almost one year without any major issues, the report said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

