Guide Dog Jamie clocks in at Transport for Wales

A golden retriever named Jamie has become the newest and perhaps the most liked Transport for Wales (TfW) team member.

The guide dog, who accompanies his owner Ryan Moreland, an Assistant Project Manager working in a team delivering safer streets for walking, wheeling and cycling, has been issued a TfW staff pass.

Jamie joins Ryan three times a week at TfW headquarters in Pontypridd. Ryan, who is visually impaired hopes to bring his unique personal experience as a disabled passenger to his new role with TfW.

“Anything is possible”

He added: “I’m really excited about being a part of the solution, not just the problem.”

“Just like Chris Ramsey on Strictly Come Dancing, Jamie and TfW have shown me that anything is possible when you have the right support and determination.”

When Ryan applied for the post, it was his first ever job interview with a guide dog at his side. It was a positive experience, and he was successful in getting the job on his own merits.

Geoff Ogden, Chief Transport Planning and Development Officer at Transport for Wales said:

“Both Ryan and Jamie are settling in well and as a company we made small reasonable adjustments to accommodate their specific needs.

“By making these small adjustments, we can make a big difference, and we hope to set an example to others and promote TfW’s inclusive environment.”

Andrea Gordon, Head of External Affairs for Guide Dogs Cymru, said:

“It is great to hear that TfW is making Ryan and Jamie feel so welcome at work.

“An employer is required to make reasonable adjustments to enable a disabled employee with an assistance dog to attend their workplace and carry out their job.”

Fundraiser

Andrea added: “Dogs like Jamie are highly trained and accustomed to being around people in these situations, so I hope he brings a smile to their faces when he welcomes them to work.”

Ryan’s colleague, Katie Williams, has launched a fundraising campaign for Guide Dogs through the Young Rail Professionals Wales Network.

In just a few months, she has successfully raised £700 for the ‘Name a Puppy’ appeal, aiming to name a puppy ‘Isambark Brunel’ in honour of the famous civil engineer.

This generous donation will greatly aid Guide Dogs in their vital mission to train life-changing guide dogs.

