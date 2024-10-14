Guided museum walks for Welsh learners launched

Mentrau Iaith are set to launch a series of guided museum tours across Wales for Welsh learners.

The ‘Ar Droed’ (on foot) walks are a project run in partnership with the National Centre for Learning Welsh which is in its fourth year offering nature walks with Iolo Williams, visits to significant buildings and gardens in Cymru.

This year the series of five tours will visit museums all over Cymru between October 2024 and March 2025.

Every tour will have a different spin to it with guided tours through the museum and Q&A sessions over a ‘paned’ (a cuppa) afterwards.

Exciting locations

The National Slate Museum in Llanberis will open the ‘Ar Droed’ series on 26 October where Ifor ap Glyn will be guiding the group and share a few stories of his family history around the quarry.

Walkers will then visit the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea on 21 November.

Alun Gibbard will guide the group around the docks and bring in some history about Dylan Thomas. The National Museum in Cardiff will welcome walkers in January to see the “Streic! – 84-85 Strike!” exhibition.

There will be a Q&A session with the exhibition’s curator and Jon Gower afterwards.

On Valentine’s Day, ‘Ar Droed’ will visit the National Library of Wales where Rhodri Morgan will deliver a guided tour through the building and Lowri Jones from Golwg is set to quiz him afterwards.

The series of tours will finish in the Newtown Textile Museum in March. Zoe Quick will introduce the group to modern aspects of old weaving traditions. Zoe, who has learned Cymraeg is currently working on her PhD in treating wool.

As an extra the learners will get the opportunity to listen to the folk band Hen Fegin and learn some songs the weavers used to sing.

Welsh in the wild

Daniela Schlick, Business and Project Manager with Mentrau Iaith Cymru says: “The Mentrau Iaith all over Cymru are organising activities in the Welsh language so that everybody gets the opportunity to enjoy speaking Cymraeg in their communities.

“The feedback we’ve had about the previous tours has been so positive. The learners really enjoy them – the socialising and the fact that we are offering them something special. We are happy to be able to offer ‘Ar Droed’ walks again this year.

“The activities are also an opportunity to learn about Welsh history, the culture and industry, which is an important part of learning a learning a language.”

“The ‘Ar Droed’ walks have been a great opportunity for Welsh learners to use the language outside the classroom.

“And with Diwrnod Shwmae Su’mae Day on 15 October, which by now is the hands of the Mentrau Iaith, we are proud to be able to offer a wide range of Welsh language activities for everybody.”

The tours are for Welsh speakers – experienced and new, with a special welcome to members of the SIARAD scheme run by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

For more information and to reserve a place for free, get in touch with [email protected]

This year’s tours

26 October 2024 – Amgueddfa Lechi Llanberis

21 November 2024 – National Waterfront Museum, Swansea

28 January 2025 – National Museum Cardiff

14 February 2025 – National Library of Wales

9 March 2025 – Newtown Textile Museum

