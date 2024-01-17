Gwent PC used ‘hostile and offensive’ language towards fellow officers

A former officer, who used inappropriate language towards a colleague, would have been dismissed for conduct amounting to gross misconduct had he remained in post, a hearing has found.

The public hearing, held on Tuesday 16 January and Wednesday 17 January, found Avron Roulstone breached standards of professional behaviour on three occasions, namely standard two – ‘authority, respect and courtesy’, standard three – ‘equality and diversity’ and standard nine – ‘discreditable conduct’.

The hearing panel ruled that he had criticised a fellow officer, calling into question their integrity and failed to treat them with respect and courtesy in January 2021.

The members of the three-person panel also ruled that the former officer failed to treat a fellow officer with respect and courtesy while at Cwmbran police station in 2021.

He accepted an allegation that he used disrespectful and derogatory language to describe a fellow officer between February 2021 and March 2021.

Unacceptable

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Williams said: “It is wholly unacceptable that Avron Roulstone thought this was an appropriate way to speak about his colleagues; there is no place for this type of behaviour in our service.

“We expect our officers to speak to and treat each other with respect and courtesy, as they would speak to members of the public, and not use such hostile and offensive languagese such hostile and offensive language.

“This officer has admitted that he failed to do that here and he has been rightly held to account for his actions.

“We will continue to send a clear message to colleagues and the public that we will pursue and remove those who damage confidence in Gwent Police as our communities deserve and expect the highest standards of their officers who serve them.”

Former PC Roulstone, who had resigned from the force in October of last year, did not attend the hearing.

The former officer will now be placed on the list of barred officers preventing him from working for any police service in future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

