Gwent police appeal for witnesses to fatal road traffic collision in Caerphilly

Gwent Police is appealing for information following a report of a fatal road traffic collision in Caerphilly.

The collision happened in Nantgarw Road at about 7.50pm on Friday 17 March and involved a van and two pedestrians.

Both pedestrians, a 67-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from the Caerphilly area, have died.

Their families are receiving support from specialist officers.

A 48-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He was later charged with this offence and was remanded to custody to appear before Newport Magistrates Court today (20 March).

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time or any motorists with dashcam footage to contact us.

You can contact Gwent Police with any information by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300086726, or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.

