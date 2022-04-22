Gwent Police issue 48-hour dispersal order in Cwmbran
Gwent Police have issued a dispersal order which will come into effect at 6pm in Cwmbran this evening following several reports of anti-social behaviour.
The 48-hour order will remain in place until 6pm on Sunday 24 April, covering the town centre, bus station and residential streets nearby.
Officers will have additional powers to tackle ASB during the dispersal order period following multiple reports of ASB in Cwmbran since Wednesday 20 April.
Inspector Shane Underwood said: “Anti-social behaviour and associated disorder is completely unacceptable.
“It can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.
“Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.
“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.
“Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”
Extra powers
Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
The areas covered by the order includes:
- Trussel Road
- Porthmawr Road
- Turberville Road
- Pontnewydd Walk
- Porthmawr Road
- Hanbury Close
- Plas Islwyn
- Conway Close
- Llandaff Green
- Farm Lane
- Isca Close
- Plas Craig
- Caradoc Road leading into
- Maendy Way
- Llewellyn Road
- Forgeside leading into
- Taliesin
- Woodside Road leading to
- The underpass under the A4051 leading to the Lockgate Retail Park
- Tudor Road
- Glyndwr Road
- CCYP (Cwmbran Centre for Young People)
- Llantarnam Grange area off Glyndwr Road
- The Cwmbran Leisure Complex incorporating Vue Cinema, Harvester, Hollywood Bowl and other premises on site
- The area incorporating the pedestrian area within Cwmbran town centre
- The main bus station within the town centre off Glyndwr Road.
