Gwent Police issue 48-hour dispersal order in Cwmbran

Gwent Police have issued a dispersal order which will come into effect at 6pm in Cwmbran this evening following several reports of anti-social behaviour.

The 48-hour order will remain in place until 6pm on Sunday 24 April, covering the town centre, bus station and residential streets nearby.

Officers will have additional powers to tackle ASB during the dispersal order period following multiple reports of ASB in Cwmbran since Wednesday 20 April.

Inspector Shane Underwood said: “Anti-social behaviour and associated disorder is completely unacceptable.

“It can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

“Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

“Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

Extra powers

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

The areas covered by the order includes:

Trussel Road

Porthmawr Road

Turberville Road

Pontnewydd Walk

Porthmawr Road

Hanbury Close

Plas Islwyn

Conway Close

Llandaff Green

Farm Lane

Isca Close

Plas Craig

Caradoc Road leading into

Maendy Way

Llewellyn Road

Forgeside leading into

Taliesin

Woodside Road leading to

The underpass under the A4051 leading to the Lockgate Retail Park

Tudor Road

Glyndwr Road

CCYP (Cwmbran Centre for Young People)

Llantarnam Grange area off Glyndwr Road

The Cwmbran Leisure Complex incorporating Vue Cinema, Harvester, Hollywood Bowl and other premises on site

The area incorporating the pedestrian area within Cwmbran town centre

The main bus station within the town centre off Glyndwr Road.

