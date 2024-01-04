Gwent Police make 165 arrests as part of festive road safety crackdown

More than 160 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs as part of a Police force’s Christmas road safety campaign.

Gwent Police joined services across Wales and the wider UK in conducting intelligence-led vehicle checks and patrols at known hotspots between the start of December and New Year’s Day.

Arrests

In total, officers arrested 151 people on suspicion of driving while under the influence on Gwent roads; 81 people on suspicion of drug-driving and 70 people on suspicion of drink-driving.

A further 14 people were arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen after they were stopped by officers.

Sergeant Leighton Healan, from the roads policing and specialist operations unit, said: “Fatal collisions caused by people driving under the influence of drink or drugs have a long-lasting impact on families and communities.

“As part of our Christmas road safety campaign, we stopped 1,152 drivers; arresting 81 people on suspicion of drug-driving and 70 on suspicion of drink-driving.

“These figures illustrate that far too many people are willing to risk their lives and the lives of other people by getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

“We won’t tolerate drink and drug driving in Gwent. Any motorist caught driving under the influence or driving dangerously, will be prosecuted.”

This campaign runs throughout the year to remind people of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

No excuse

Sergeant Healan said: “Sadly this behaviour isn’t limited to the festive period, and our officers carry patrols regularly to catch those who still believe it is acceptable to get behind the wheel and drive after taking drugs or drinking alcohol.

“Driving under the influence of a substance will impair your ability to drive; there is no excuse for it. You may feel fine, you make look fine, but you could be over the limit for drink and drugs.

“Our message is clear – make the right decision – and never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Driving under the influence has life-changing, or even life-ending, consequences.”

“We all have a responsibility to ensure we do all we can to keep our roads and our communities safe.

“If you see someone that you suspect is driving under the influence, report it to us by calling 101 or, if it’s an emergency, dial 999 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

