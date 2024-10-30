Gŵyl y Golau: Festival of Light becomes a new winter destination

A west Wales town is set to become a winter destination, with plans for a spectacular Festival of Light.

This year, Small World Theatre is extending the joy of the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade and lighting up more of the town for a longer period as part of Cardigan’s first Festival of Light with the help of the town’s businesses and shop keepers.

The Festival of Light / Gŵyl y Golau will run from 30th November to 20th December 2024 and has received financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, which is administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team on the behalf of Ceredigion County Council.

As well as the magical Christmas lights and Christmas tree organised by Cardigan Town Council, there will be a Light Trail and a joined-up festival programme to include the many events happening at the end of November and in December.

Delight

With permanently fixed giant lanterns on buildings, light displays, artists’ films, a light-themed exhibition at Canfas, there will be more to visit and celebrate this year.

Siobhan McGovern, Festival Coordinator said: “We’re so delighted with the response to the idea of a Festival of Light from the public and traders.

“It’s an opportunity to join forces to promote Cardigan as a winter destination with its many talented artists, unique businesses and top-class events presented in town.”

Cardigan’s shops and businesses are also joining in with many making a feature lantern to add to their Christmas widow displays. The company’s artists are welcoming Cardigan’s businesses to create a feature lantern for their Christmas window display on Friday 25 October from 4pm – 8pm.

Talent

Cllr Clive Davies said: “Cardigan has a strong vein of creativity and a can-do attitude, once again Small World Theatre with their creative talent have brought together this exiting programme under a new Festival of Light.

“The funding will support the continued success of the Giant Lantern Parade as well as other planned events which I am very much looking forward to.”

Sam Vicary, Marketing Manager added: “We are also asking other event organisers and businesses within Cardigan to let us know about their events over the festive season.

“We would like to include them within the Festival of Light programme which will be available on creativecardigan.com and advertised through its social media platforms. We’d like to showcase the very best Cardigan has to offer.”

Small World Theatre is already advertising lantern making workshops for the public on Sundays in November. These are free to anyone over the age of 8 (children under 8 can make a lantern with their parent/guardian).

Details of the Parade, links to booking workshops and ways to contact the Festival of Light team are online through Small World Theatre’s website and creativecardigan.com.

