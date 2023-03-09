Gwynedd bike shop offers half price bike hire for Big Walk and Wheel charity challenge

To celebrate this years’ Big Walk and Wheel challenge, a Gwynedd bike shop are offering half price bike hire for school children.

Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel is the UK’s largest walking, wheeling, scooting, and cycling challenge and was set up to inspires pupils to make active journeys to school and improve air quality in their neighbourhood.

To celebrate the challenge which will be held 20 – 31 March, Beics Antur, a Caernarfon-based cycle hire shop will offer half price bike hire to school children of all ages.

According to stats released by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, in 2022, 1,335 tonnes of CO2 was avoided as a result of the 10-day challenge and pupils at 1,519 schools made over 2 million journeys to school by foot, wheelchair, scooter and cycle.

Beics Antur’s site as Porth yr Aur was recently developed into a Health & Well-being centre, with a bike hire a repair shop, well-being loft and a sensory room available, in a project worth £1 million.

The business is part of Antur Waunfawr, a wider social enterprise that offers employment, training, and wellbeing opportunities to adults with learning difficulties.

Confidence

A spokesperson said: “Getting children to cycle at a young age is important.

“It helps them develop physically, in working on their cardiovascular muscles and their lungs and hearts and it improves important life skills such as co-ordination and balance.

“Cycling can also boost confidence, foster independence and allows them to grow mentally.

“Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel challenge is an opportunity to celebrate these benefits of cycling, and we look forward to play our part by offering half price bike hire.”

