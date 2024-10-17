Gwynedd council leader quits after paedophile head teacher row

The leader of Gwynedd council has resigned less than a week after becoming embroiled in a row after refusing to apologise to the victims of a paedophile head teacher.

Four members of the council’s cabinet quit last Friday after Dyfrig Siencyn refused to apologise to the victims of paedophile head teacher Neil Foden during an interview with S4C.

Becca Brown, Berwyn Parry Jones, Dafydd Meurig and Elin Walker Jones issued a joint statement, saying they “wish to distance ourselves from the comments made by leader Dyfrig Siencyn”.

Newyddion S4C

On Friday afternoon Mr Siencyn rowed back on his earlier interview with Newyddion S4C, saying he was sorry for “all those who suffered” and would consider his own “situation” over the weekend.

A statement issued by the council’s ruling Plaid Cymru group said that the leader offered his resignation to members on Wednesday (16 October) which was accepted.

It continued: “All group members wish to express their sincere gratitude to Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn for his work and dedication as leader over the past seven years. We wish him well for the future.

“The election of a new leader for the Group will take place, in due course, in accordance with our normal procedure and processes.”

Jailed

Foden, who was head at Ysgol Friars in Bangor and strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes, both in Gwynedd was jailed for 17 years in July for 19 offences involving the abuse of four girls over a four-year period.

A BBC Wales Investigates programme broadcast last week revealed allegations of abuse from as far back as 1979, with one former pupil saying she was messaging him up until the day of his arrest.

