Gwynedd councillor submits motion to shelve Prince of Wales investiture plans

A Gwynedd councillor is to submit a motion calling on the local authority not to recognise the title of Prince of Wales and to shelve plans for any investiture.

Blaenau Ffestiniog Councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw, Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn said that he strongly believes that the title Prince of Wales continues the historical symbol of dominance held over Wales by the Royal Family of another country.

He is calling for all relevant authorities to abolish the title Prince of Wales, and that any discussion regarding an Investiture in Gwynedd or in Wales need to be shelved completely.

The motion will be discussed at Gwynedd’s full council meeting held on Thursday 6 October.

Charles’ investiture at Caernarfon castle in Gwynedd in 1969 drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.

However, he announced during his first s[speech at King that he would be continuing the tradition by making William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

A petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now attracted more than 35,000 signatures.

Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn said that he “firmly” believed “that now is the right time to discuss this issue”.

“Wales today is a modern, democratic country, with a Senedd making progress, giving the people of Wales a voice and a platform to drive change and develop as a nation,” he said.

“This archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries. It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country.

“It is holding us back from stepping out independently and making our own way in the world. In my view, this is the time for the people of Wales to be given the opportunity to make our voice heard and abolish this insulting title passed on from gentry as a continued oppressive symbol on our land and our people.

“It makes no sense, in my view that so much public money is used to sustain the Royal family, including the Prince of Wales role, given the cost of living crisis that our people are suffering up and down the country.”

‘Abolished’

The Royal title was originally given to Edward II of Caernarfon, son of Edward I who conquered Wales, as a means of confirming that the ‘Tywysog Cymru’ title previously held by native princes of Wales was subservient to that of the King of England.

Since then it has been held by 21 different heirs to the throne, although seven of them never became king.

There have previously been long periods of history, such as between 1553 with the accession of Edward Tudor and the passing of the title to Henry Frederick Stuart 63 years later, when the title did not exist at all.

Cllr Wyn ap Elwyn said he believed that the investiture of 1969 divided the nation, created ill-feeling and irreparable damage within communities.

Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn said: “My Cymru is one where I hope my baby twin boys are born to a fair and equal Wales, where no one places upon us a social class, symbolism or stature that affects our proud Welsh entity. The people of Wales should be free to make our own choices and be free of any symbolic shackle placed upon us.

“In my view, it would be a complete and utter sin to entertain the idea of a ceremonial pageantry be held anywhere in Wales. It would be an insult to Wales and its people to hold an Investiture ceremony on Welsh soil.

“The days of Wales titled ‘a little principality’ was abolished in the sixteenth century’s Laws in Wales Act. It is high time the so-called honourary title, Prince of Wales, was also abolished to the history books.

“I urge Gwynedd Councillors to support this motion and urge other councils in Wales to discuss the issue. Any decisions of this nature need to be made in Wales, by the people of Wales following a public debate.”

